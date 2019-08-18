BELEN — Authorities said a body found south of Belen has been identified as a Marine veteran missing since last month and a suspect in the murder case is in custody.
Valencia County Sheriff’s officials said detectives located a body in a ditch Friday night.
On Saturday, the Office of the Medical Investigator identified the body as that of 32-year-old Matthew Gurule, who was last seen July 27 at Isleta Resort and Casino.
Sheriff’s officials won’t say what led them to the body or how Gurule died.
Belen police said 37-year-old Francisco Gomez of Los Lunas was arrested Aug. 10 for using Gurule’s credit card.
Valencia County Sheriff Denise Vigil said Gomez now is facing a charge of an open count of murder and multiple other felonies.