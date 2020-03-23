As of Wednesday, the North Central Regional Transit District will suspend or modify eight of its 29 Blue Bus routes serving Northern New Mexico.
According to a news release issued by the city of Santa Fe Monday, the 290 Edgewood, 305 Taos Express and 400 Los Alamos routes will be suspended until further notice.
Three routes operating around Santa Fe, as well as one each in Taos and Angel Fire, will run on a limited, weekday-only schedule.
The 260 La Cienega, 270 Turquoise Trail and 280 Eldorado routes will operate on an on-demand ride request basis from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, along with the 350 UNM Taos an 800 Angel Fire routes.
The rides must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance and pickups and drop-offs can only occur at designated spots on the existing routes.
