New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas joined 18 other states and the District of Columbia on Monday in challenging a new Trump administration rule that could prolong the detention of migrant families.
The lawsuit, led by California and Massachusetts, opposes a regulation announced last week that would alter a 20-day limit on detaining migrant children and families. An agreement called the Flores Settlement has imposed that limit since 1997.
The coalition of attorneys general argued in a complaint in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California that the administration’s move would cause irreparable harm to children and alleged it violates the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment.
“This new Trump rule callously puts at risk the safety and well-being of children,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “It undermines a decades-old agreement reached in court by the federal government to prevent the unlawful detention of immigrant children.”