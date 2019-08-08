ALBUQUERQUE — An off-duty FBI agent shot a Utah veterinarian eight times after the man entered a crowded Albuquerque brewery with a gun, according to an autopsy report.
The report by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator indicates Cody Wrathall, 43, was shot in the chest, arms and back on June 8, the Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday.
The FBI has released little information about the shooting inside Nexus Brewery, saying it is still under investigation. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher declined to discuss the case Wednesday.
Wrathall had sat at a table with two agents, one of whom was a woman he was acquainted with, according to the report. He then left the brewery and went to the parking lot “after the initial interaction,” the report said. He later went back inside the brewery, showed his gun and possibly fired it before he was shot, the report says. It is not clear which agent shot Wrathall.