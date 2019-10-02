Authorities searching for missing El Rito teen

New Mexico State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl believed to have run away Wednesday from her home in El Rito in unincorporated Rio Arriba County.
Amiera Zavala was last seen at her home on N.M. 110, police said.
Zavala is 5-foot-3, 105 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo on her right forearm of three roses with a triangle, as well as two lower lip piercings.
Police said Zavala also has scars on both forearms, and a history of running away from home. It was not known who she was with or where she might have gone.
Anyone with information about Zavala’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Mexico State Police at 505-753-2277.