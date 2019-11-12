Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will have at least two names to consider when she decides whom to appoint to replace the late state Sen. Carlos Cisneros.
The Santa Fe County Commission and the Los Alamos County Council voted Tuesday to nominate Taos Land Trust Director Kristina Ortez for the job.
The Taos County Commission voted last week to nominate state Rep. Bobby Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos, a 25-year veteran in the state House of Representatives, to replace Cisneros, a Questa Democrat who died in September.
Senate District 6 includes Santa Fe, Taos, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties, which means the governing bodies of those counties send their nominations to the governor, who makes the final selection.
While there are four counties in the district, about 60 percent of the district’s population is in Taos County.
The Rio Arriba County Commission has scheduled a special meeting Thursday for its vote.
Others who asked to be considered for the nomination include Taos Mayor Dan Barrone; Gabriel Montoya, director of special projects for Pojoaque Pueblo; Gabriel Herrera of Questa, a retired facilities operations manager for Kirtland Air Force Base; and paralegal Bina Thompkins of Santa Fe.
Cisneros represented District 6 since the mid-1980s.
