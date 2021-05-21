A police officer was killed in a crash Friday morning near Artesia in southeastern New Mexico.
Thomas Wade Frazier, a 42-year-old corporal with the Artesia Police Department, was driving north on U.S. 285 when his pickup crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was slowing down to make a turn, according to New Mexico State Police.
Frazier was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
"The men and and women in blue are all heroes and serve our communities with honor and distinction, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Frazier family and stand with the Artesia Police at this difficult time," Steve Pearce, chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, said in a statement.
Additional information was not available Friday night as state police continued to investigate the crash.
