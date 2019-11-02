PHOENIX — The body of a Maricopa County detention officer fatally injured in a jail attack has been transported to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office in downtown Phoenix.
A motorcade led by motorcycles carried Officer Gene Lee’s body Saturday about 3 miles from the hospital where he was treated after being assaulted Tuesday at the Lower Buckeye Jail.
Sheriff’s officials said Lee died Wednesday night after suffering a head injury when he was knocked to the ground by an inmate, 59-year-old Daniel Davitt.
Before Lee died, Davitt was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a corrections officer. More serious charges are expected with the officer’s death.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Davitt who could comment on the allegations.
