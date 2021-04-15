The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit has denied former Rio Arriba County Sheriff Tommy Rodella's appeal of a U.S. District Court ruling on an issue he hoped would get him released from prison early.
Rodella — who has about four years left on a 10-year sentence for roughing up a motorist and brandishing a firearm in a 2014 incident near Española — had asked the court for an early release based on a change in a federal firearms law that had added seven years to his sentence.
U.S. District Judge James Browning ruled last year the part of the law that changed did not pertain to Rodella’s case.
Rodella had appealed that ruling to the 10th Circuit, which issued a ruling April 1 upholding Browning's ruling.
