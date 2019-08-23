First Judicial District Judge Bryan Biedscheid of Santa Fe County is the latest judge to be assigned the drunken-driving case against state Sen. Richard Martinez.
Martinez, 66, an Española Democrat, was charged with aggravated DWI and reckless driving after he was accused of rear-ending a Jeep at an Española intersection June 28.
Biedscheid, a civil court judge appointed to the case Wednesday, according to online court records, is the sixth District Court judge to be assigned to hear Martinez’s case.
Three District Court judges already have recused themselves from the case, and another two were excused by attorneys from each side.