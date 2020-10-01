More than 20,000 tree and shrub seedlings are available to order online as part of the State Forestry Division's annual seedling sale.
The ordering deadline is Oct. 9. To place an order, visit emnrd.state.nm.us/SFD.
Proceeds benefit the state's tree seedling conservation program, which grows and distributes trees to landowners for wildlife habitat, wind breaks and land restoration.
A variety of seedlings are available, including Afghanistan pine, littleleaf sumac and ponderosa pine.
Small containers are available in lots of 49 for $80. Large containers are available in lots of 20 for $57.
Shipping and curbside pickup are available through Oct. 16 at the Forestry Division's seedling warehouse, 3250 Calle Princesa Juana in Santa Fe.
Warehouse hours are from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
Curbside pickup will be done by appointment only. Everyone who comes to the warehouse must wear a mask and stay at least 6 feet apart from others.
