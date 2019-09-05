TAOS — A San Cristóbal teenager and a Texas resident died in a three-vehicle crash on N.M. 522 on Wednesday night, according to the Taos County Sheriff’s Office.
The Taos News reported that alcohol is suspected as contributing to the crash.
The names of the deceased were withheld pending notification of family.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene about 9 p..m. Wednesday. They confirmed that two drivers — a 30-year-old woman from Wylie Collin, Texas, and a 16-year-old girl from San Cristobal had died at the scene. The driver of the third vehicle was uninjured.
All drivers involved were wearing seatbelts, according to a news release issued by Sgt. Jason Rael of the Taos County Sheriff’s Office. The state Office of the Medical Examiner was also called to the scene.
A version of this story was first published by The Taos News, a sister paper of The New Mexican.