ALBUQUERQUE — The mayor has prioritized a new centralized homeless shelter to replace an existing facility after residents voted to approve the project.
The Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday that voters approved $14 million Tuesday for the project as part of a $128.5 million general obligation bond package.
General obligation bonds are secured by cities able to repay its debt obligation through taxes or revenue.
Bernalillo County officials said the new 300-bed facility is intended to provide temporary shelter to men, women and families and provide resources and services guiding them to permanent housing.
City officials said about 5,600 Albuquerque households experienced homelessness in 2018.
Some homeless service providers oppose the plan advocating instead for multiple smaller, scattered shelters.
A location has not yet been determined.
