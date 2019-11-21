ALBUQUERQUE — Authorities have announced three people were shot in less than two days, pushing the number of homicides in Albuquerque to 72 and matching the highest year-end total in recent history.
The Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday that the Albuquerque Police Department confirmed two people were killed and another was rushed to the hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds, each in unrelated cases.
Authorities said neither of the homicide cases have been solved.
Mayor Tim Keller said officials expect this year to be one of the worst years on record and announced plans to double the number of homicide detectives among other initiatives.
Keller said Albuquerque was regarded as worst or second-worst nationwide in violent crime, auto theft and robbery leading into 2018.
