ALBUQUERQUE — The police force wants to go slow and low.
The Albuquerque Police Department is inviting high school students to design the department’s first lowrider patrol car . The winner of the competition will have his or her artwork displayed on the car’s hood and will receive a $5,000 scholarship.
Officials said the design must be free of offensive, inappropriate and gang-related material.
The contest winner will be selected by the Albuquerque Police Department’s Southwest Area Command Program Response Team.
Lowriders are custom cars dropped low to the ground with murals and sometimes hydraulics. The vehicles are popular among Mexican Americans in New Mexico, Texas, and California.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.