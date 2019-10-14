ALBUQUERQUE — Albuquerque police say a SWAT team shot and killed an armed suspect in a domestic dispute who was holed up in his apartment.
The Albuquerque Journal reported that authorities confirmed the shooting at the scene Monday morning.
Police spokesman John Ross says officers received reports of a dispute around 2 a.m.
They found an armed man and called for a SWAT team.
Ross said investigators later served a search warrant and an arrest warrant on the apartment. He said the other person involved in the dispute was inside.
SWAT officers ended up firing on the suspect, who was pronounced dead.
His identity was not released.
The incident marks the third officer-involved shooting with Albuquerque police in two months.
