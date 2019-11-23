ALBUQUERQUE — Facing another year of record homicides, New Mexico’s largest city plans to tackle violent crime with a more comprehensive approach.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller on Friday outlined the city’s new violence intervention program. It’s the result of almost nine months of learning from efforts that have shown promise in places such as New York City and Oakland.
The mayor said fighting violent crime is complicated because it’s usually rooted in issues such as domestic violence or addiction. He says solving those problems will take a team of law enforcement officers, prosecutors, social services and community partners.
A new unit within the Albuquerque Police Department will help coordinate the effort.
Officials say data shows most of Albuquerque’s violent crimes have been committed by young men, so improving outcomes for youth will be part of the equation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.