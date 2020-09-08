An Albuquerque man died in a single-vehicle accident late Friday night in Rio Arriba County.
Macario Vigil, 28, struck a guardrail off N.M. 68 just north of Embudo, according to a New Mexico State Police news release.
Vigil was driving a 2019 Harley-Davidson northbound when, for unknown reasons, he left the roadway, hit the guardrail and was ejected from the seat of his motorcycle, the news release said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
