ALBUQUERQUE — A conservative-leaning group said it will file an ethics complaint against the city of Albuquerque for a pro-bond push posted on the city’s taxpayer-funded website.
Rio Grande Foundation President Paul Gessing told the Associated Press on Monday his group will file an ethics complaint after Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller urged city residents on the city’s website to vote ‘YES’ Wednesday on the proposed general obligation bond.
Keller said the bond would fund a new library and give police more vehicles and equipment.
Gessing said election laws prevent cities, counties, and school districts from using tax-funded websites to push a stance on bonds or mill levies.
Albuquerque spokesman Matthew Ross did not immediately respond to an email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.