New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has filed a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson and an affiliate, Ethicon Inc., claiming the companies violated the state’s Unfair Practices Act by misrepresenting the risks associated with a surgical mesh often used in pelvic floor surgeries.
Ethicon marketed the mesh as a minimally invasive and low-risk option for treatment of conditions that were not life threatening — such as stress urinary incontinence — without adequately disclosing that the mesh carried the risk of serious complications, according to a complaint for injunctive relief Balderas filed Thursday in state District Court in Santa Fe.
Balderas is asking the court to stop Ethicon from using false or misleading marketing tactics to sell the product and to order the defendants to pay $5,000 for each time it violated the state law.
Ethicon has been sued over the mesh thousands of times, according to national reports, and has agreed to pay out more than $116 million in one multistate settlement.
The company could not be reached for comment late Thursday.
