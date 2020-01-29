The accessible parking spaces on the north side of the state's downtown Santa Fe Visitor Information Center will be blocked off Thursday morning to allow a 60-foot truck and trailer to safely back up to a loading dock at a neighboring building.
The trailer will hold 22 pallets, or roughly 66,000 copies, of New Mexico's 2020 visitor guides, said Toby Martinez, the visitor information program manager for the state Tourism Department.
People with disabilities who are stopping by the visitor center on Old Santa Fe Trail can instead use the row of accessible parking just south of the building Thursday, Martinez said.
But finding a parking spot near the center, which is across the street from the state Capitol, is already tricky during the legislative session. Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, all but one of the spots on the south side was filled.
Motorists also can park in the designated parking spaces for people visiting the visitor center, which are marked with yellow signs.
