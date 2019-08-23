Santa Fe police arrested an Albuquerque teen Thursday after reports of a male in body armor with a handgun in a vehicle outside an Airport Road convenience store.
An off-duty police officer called in the report from the Giant station at 5741 Airport Road at about 5:30 p.m., a criminal complaint says.
While en route to the store, police were informed that Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies had pulled over the vehicle and detained two people inside, near the intersection of Primo Colores and Galleria Grande streets a short distance away.
A Santa Fe police officer found a loaded black handgun on the floor of the rear driver’s side of the vehicle and a tan vest made to carry body armor in the back seat, the complaint said. Crack cocaine was also found in the vehicle, the officer said.
The deputies who stopped the vehicle told the officer they had seen the passenger reaching toward the back seat during the traffic stop.
Police arrested 18-year-old Isaac Barela, who was the subject of an active warrant, and charged him with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, negligent use of a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, because the driver of the vehicle was a minor, the complaint said.