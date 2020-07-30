A 3.7-magnitude earthquake rattled the tiny community of Capulin and surrounding towns in rural Northern New Mexico on Thursday morning.
The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Santa Fe National Forest about 2½ miles east-southeast of Capulin along N.M. 96, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
"We have actually received 230 responses ... so it was pretty widely felt — actually all the way through Santa Fe and Rio Rancho," USGS spokeswoman Heidi Koontz said.
Residents reported no major damage but said the earthquake shook houses and knocked knickknacks and pictures down.
"Welcome to 2020," Veronica Trujillo, who lives in the nearby community of Gallina, wrote on Facebook. "All we need now is a volcano eruption."
