State Department of Health officials reported the deaths of 11 New Mexicans from COVID-19 on Tuesday, including a man in his 60s from Santa Fe County.
The area man was hospitalized and had underlying conditions, according to the Department of Health.
The state now has seen 4,700 COVID-19 deaths.
Coronavirus case counts have begun to ease, with only Bernalillo County in triple figures on Tuesday at 103.
In all, there were 412 cases statewide.
Santa Fe County had 14 cases, with five in Rio Arriba County and one in Los Alamos County.
There are 369 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.