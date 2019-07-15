After remaining vague for months about his plans to expand on the Affordable Care Act, Joe Biden is planning to offer more details in a speech Monday, including changes to the law that would let more people get subsidies to help pay for their health insurance and reduce the maximum percentage of income they would have to spend on premiums.
Biden is setting himself apart from other leading candidates by calling for improving the 2010 health law, former President Barack Obama’s signature domestic policy, instead of replacing it with a single-payer system that would essentially eliminate private health coverage.
He has argued that the country cannot afford to go down a policy path that involves replacing the ACA, also known as “Obamacare,” with a more sweeping overhaul of the insurance system that he says would prove impossible to achieve in the short term.
For weeks, Biden has been previewing parts of his health care platform, particularly his plan to create a “public option,” or government-run health plan like Medicare, for all Americans. Such a plan would compete with private insurers and potentially drive down prices while letting people choose private insurance, either through a job or on the individual market, if they prefer.
Many of Biden’s leading rivals, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., favor the single-payer system, which has come to be known as “Medicare for All.” Biden attacked that plan over the weekend, citing its $3 trillion price tag and saying Sanders would raise taxes on the middle class.
Sanders, responding on Twitter on Monday, said, “I fought to improve and pass Obamacare. I traveled all over the country to fight the repeal of Obamacare. But I will not be deterred from ending the corporate greed that creates dysfunction in our health care system.”
Speaking to reporters Sunday, officials with the Biden campaign said his plan would cost $750 billion over 10 years and would be financed by rolling back the $1.5 trillion tax cut Congress passed last year and doubling the tax rate on capital gains for the wealthiest Americans, those with annual incomes of more than $1 million.
Perhaps the most significant piece of Biden’s health care plan, which he had previously discussed, would provide free insurance coverage through a public option to all low-income adults in 14 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the ACA.