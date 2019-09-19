The oil-rich monarchies of the Persian Gulf have relied for decades on the promise of protection by the U.S. military, a commitment sealed by the rollback of the 1990 invasion of Kuwait and reinforced by a half-dozen American military bases that sprung up around the region.
Now that commitment is facing its most serious test since the Gulf War: an attack Saturday by a swarm of at least 17 missiles and drones that crippled Saudi Arabia’s most critical oil installation and temporarily knocked out 5 percent of the world’s oil supply. On Thursday, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif repeated his government’s denial of responsibility for the attack and said a military strike against Iran by the United States or Saudi Arabia would result in “an all-out war.”
Washington and Riyadh blamed Iran, despite its denials, and President Donald Trump threatened that the United States was “locked and loaded.” Yet despite months of such bravado, Trump has been hesitant to take military action that might risk an expanded conflagration. For better or worse, such a muted response could signal another turning point for the region.
“It is enormous,” said Gregory Gause, a scholar of the region at Texas A&M University. “This is the most serious challenge since the invasion of Kuwait to the status of the United States as a great power that would protect the free flow of energy from the region, and unless there is a big change in the response from the Trump administration, I think gulf leaders will start to question the value of that security commitment.”
Confounding expectations on all sides of the Persian Gulf, the attack and its aftermath have laid bare a cascade of revelations about the regional balance of power.
The stunning success of the attack has shown that billions of dollars in Saudi military spending has left the kingdom’s central industry vulnerable, and it has demonstrated to the world that the increasing availability of low-flying cruise missiles and drones may have rendered many other defense systems perilously obsolete.
It has also shown the world a new side of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the hard-charging and often impulsive de facto ruler of the kingdom: He, too, has been forced in this case to back away from immediate retribution against his nemesis, Iran.
If Iran carried out the attack directly, as Washington and Riyadh say, then it has taken a brazen step beyond its familiar strategy of working through allied militant groups to strike at its foes, evidently surprising the White House.
Seeking to exact a price from the United States for its sanctions on Iranian oil sales, Tehran may also now be emboldened to carry out further attacks, calculating that Trump will balk at another war in the region. The attack on Saudi Arabia was just the latest in a string of recent attacks carried out by Iran or a proxy — including attacks on oil tankers and the downing of an American drone — with little or no cost to Iran.
The rulers of those Arab states had previously accused President Barack Obama of trying to pull back from the American commitment to the region. They faulted him for negotiating a 2015 deal with Iran to limit its nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions without further constraining its military or other activities. And the gulf leaders were outraged when Obama called off a planned strike against Syria, an Iranian ally, for using chemical weapons against civilians.
Now some prominent voices in the Arab Gulf States accuse Trump of an even greater betrayal. “Trump, in his response to Iran, is even worse than Obama,” said Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a prominent political scientist in the United Arab Emirates.
Instead of reversing the perceived pullback as gulf leaders had expected, Abdulla argued, Trump let down his Arab partners by failing to respond more forcefully to Iranian aggressions.
The United States has said that Iran was behind naval mines that damaged five oil tankers in the Persian Gulf this spring, and in June, Iran boasted of shooting down an American surveillance drone. Yet Trump did little in retaliation for the tanker attacks and called off a planned airstrike against Iran in response to the downing of the drone.
“His inaction gave a green light to this,” Abdulla said. “Now an Arab Gulf strategic partner has been massively attacked by Iran — which was provoked by Trump, not by us — and we hear Americans saying to us, you need to defend yourselves!”
“It is an utter failure and utter disappointment in this administration,” he added.
Trump has not ruled out a military strike, and senior national security officials met Thursday to refine a list of potential targets should Trump go that route. Still, he has made clear his opposition to another war, and has ordered new sanctions.
But Iran already is under acute economic pressure from the existing sanctions, which use the reach of the American financial system to try to choke off Iranian oil exports anywhere in the world. After pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal, the Trump administration implemented the sweeping new penalties this spring to try to force Iran to accept a more restrictive agreement.
Iranian leaders have denounced the sanctions as “economic warfare,” and they appear to have orchestrated an escalating series of attacks that threaten the flow of Persian Gulf oil in order to inflict some of the same pain on the United States and Washington’s Arab allies.
“The Iranians do feel cornered,” Gause said, and that is why they appear to be taking more aggressive action than they have in the past. “This is an effort by Iran to break out of what they see as strangulation.”
The Iranians may have previously worried about Trump’s threatening tweets and hawkish advisers, said Suzanne Maloney, an Iran scholar at Brookings Institution. “But now they see that he is not going to follow through on the bluff that he has carried out on behalf of the American people,” she said.
Others analysts argued that the alarms from the Persian Gulf about an American retreat were overblown under Obama and remain so under Trump. American warships are patrolling the gulf to help protect tanker traffic. American satellite and surveillance drones patrol the skies. The many large U.S. military bases deter invasions or other large-scale military actions.
But Trump’s combination of tough threats and a weak response “is the worst of both worlds,” argued Jeremy Shapiro, research director of the European Council on Foreign Relations and a former State Department official in the Obama administration.
“It would be foolish to counter this escalation with an escalation, but it was foolish to get into this position in the first place,” he argued, leaving the Trump administration “to choose between an unwise escalation or a humiliating climb-down.”