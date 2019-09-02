Hurricane Dorian, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record, left at least five people dead in the Bahamas after lashing the islands with sustained winds of up to 185 mph, blinding rain and rising waters, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Monday afternoon.
Power failures, floods and communications breakdowns made it impossible to search for victims and assess the damage Monday afternoon. But emergency responders said many thousands of homes in the Abaco Islands, in the northern Bahamas, were damaged or destroyed. Videos showed floodwaters just below battered rooftops, submerged cars and floating debris.
The storm, moving as slowly as 1 mph, reached the island of Grand Bahama early Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was downgraded from a Category 5 to an “extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane” and is expected to hover in the region until late Monday, inflicting more damage before moving close to the Florida coast, the center said.
On the Abaco Islands, which endured more than a day of the hurricane’s wrath over the weekend, officials said it was too dangerous to reach many of the smaller offshore islands.
But the U.S. Coast Guard said it had landed in Marsh Harbor on Great Abaco Island and was rescuing people.
Geoffrey Greene, chief meteorological officer at the Bahamas Department of Meteorology, said Monday afternoon, “We are afraid to even think of what those people on those islands went through with the storm slowing down, almost stopping for that amount of time, and being such a strong storm.”
Getting to the islands by plane after the storm passes may be difficult because torrential rain and the storm surge could have left runways under water, he said.
Foreign Minister Darren Henfield, speaking from the main government building in Marsh Harbour, Abaco’s largest city, told the ZNS Network that from all accounts, the damage was “catastrophic.”
Henfield said the main government building in Marsh Harbour had become a makeshift shelter because many of the churches and schools that had been assigned to provide safety during the storm had been damaged.
The International Red Cross said Monday that as many as 13,000 houses may have been severely damaged or destroyed and that flooding on the Abaco Islands is believed to have contaminated wells with saltwater.