FILE - This April 30, 2007, file photo, shows the headquarters of Cardinal Health in Dublin, Ohio. An executive at Cardinal Health, one of the nation’s largest drug distribution companies, said in a legal proceeding that the business has no obligation to the public when it comes to shipping prescription opioid painkillers. That’s one of the disclosures in thousands of pages of court documents made public July 23, 2019, in lawsuits over the opioid crisis. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)