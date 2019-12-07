MASON CITY, Iowa — With just under two months until the Iowa caucuses, the already-volatile Democratic presidential race has grown even more unsettled, setting the stage for a marathon nominating contest between the party’s moderate and liberal factions.
Pete Buttigieg’s surge, Bernie Sanders’ revival, Elizabeth Warren’s struggles and the exit of Kamala Harris have upended the primary and, along with Joe Biden’s enduring strength with nonwhite voters, increased the possibility of a split decision after the early nominating states.
That’s when Michael Bloomberg aims to burst into the contest — after saturating the airwaves of the Super Tuesday states with tens of millions of dollars of television ads.
With no true front-runner and three other candidates besides Bloomberg armed with war chests of over $20 million, Democrats are confronting the prospect of a drawn-out primary reminiscent of the epic Clinton-Obama contest in 2008.
“There’s a real possibility Pete wins here, Warren takes New Hampshire, Biden South Carolina and who knows about Nevada,” said Sue Dvorsky, a former Iowa Democratic chair. “Then you go into Super Tuesday with Bloomberg throwing $30 million out of his couch cushions and this is going to go for a while.”
That’s a worrisome prospect for a party already debating whether it has a candidate strong enough to defeat President Donald Trump next November. The contenders have recently begun to attack one another more forcefully
— Warren, a nonaggressor for most of the campaign, took on Buttigieg on Thursday night — and the sparring could get uglier the longer the primary continues.
A monthslong delegate battle would also feature a lengthy public airing of the party’s ideological fissures and focus more attention on contentious policies like single-payer health care while allowing Trump to unleash millions of dollars in attack ads portraying Democrats as extreme.
The candidates are already planning for a long race, hiring staff members for contests well past the initial early states. But at the moment they are also grappling with a primary that has evolved into something of a three-dimensional chess match, in which moves that may seem puzzling are taken with an eye toward a future payoff.
Warren and Sanders, for example, are blocking each other from consolidating much of the left, but instead of attacking each other the two senators are training their fire on Buttigieg, the South Bend, Indiana, mayor. He has taken a lead in Iowa polls yet spent much of the past week courting black voters in the South.
And Biden is concluding an eight-day bus tour across Iowa, during which he has said his goal is to win the caucuses, but his supporters privately say they would also be satisfied if Buttigieg won and denied Warren a victory.
It may seem a little confusing, but there’s a strategy behind the moves.Sanders and Warren each covet the other’s progressive supporters but are wary about angering them by attacking each other. So Warren has begun drawing an implicit contrast by emphasizing her gender — a path more available now with Harris’ exit — and they are both targeting a shared opponent whom many of their fiercest backers disdain: Buttigieg.
Meanwhile, no other hopeful is drawing more chatter in Iowa as a compromise choice among moderates than Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has spent more time in the state than any of the top candidates.
Taken together, the shadowboxing, bank shots and sheer uncertainty of it all reflect what a muddle this race has become. Besides the party’s unifying hunger to defeat Trump, the only clarity is the rigid divide among voters along generational, ideological and racial lines.
These fractures could ensure different outcomes in the first four nominating states — mostly white Iowa and New Hampshire and more diverse Nevada and South Carolina — going into Super Tuesday on March 3.
That’s the day on which Bloomberg is staking his candidacy, when 14 states are up for grabs. The former New York mayor, a political centrist, is skipping the early states and pouring tens of millions of his money into Super Tuesday in hopes that the field remains split by then or that one of the progressives is pulling away.
Nowhere is the Democratic race more fluid than in Iowa, where 70 percent of caucusgoers said in a Des Moines Register-CNN poll last month that their minds were not made up.
Buttigieg emerged atop the field in the survey, but he is now under attack on multiple fronts.
Warren is assailing him for not being more transparent about his donors, Sanders is targeting him for not offering a more expansive free college proposal, and a super PAC supporting Sen. Cory Booker is on the air in Iowa favorably contrasting Booker to Buttigieg.
Lis Smith, an adviser to Buttigieg, said the attacks were a result of voters “gravitating toward his campaign.”
“They can attack Pete all they want, he’s going to be laser focused on talking about why he’s the best person to bring this country together on Day 1 of a post-Trump presidency,” she said.
Warren is less inclined to discuss tactical matters, but her recent moves reflect a candidate very much concerned about the direction of the race.
She has drastically cut her stump speech, leaving more time for questions from voters, and after saying for months that she does not want to criticize her fellow Democrats she is now confronting Buttigieg over his high-dollar fundraising.
What has been puzzling to her rivals, though, is what she has not done as a candidate: namely, spend more money on advertising in Iowa.
She ceded the airwaves here to rivals like Sanders and Buttigieg for all of October, and her spending in November was less than half of theirs, according to Advertising Analytics, an ad tracking firm.
Klobuchar has also not had much of an advertising footprint, but many Iowa Democrats believe she is the most likely candidate to make that late push.
Strolling into a Des Moines coffee shop recently, Connie Boesen, a city councilor, pronounced that she was leaning in Klobuchar’s direction because “she’s realistic,” a reference to the senator’s moderate politics.
For many Democrats, especially those in Northern Iowa, the Minnesota senator is a familiar figure who has more experience than Buttigieg but is not as old as Biden.
Asked who they were considering after a Biden town hall meeting this past week, three voters from outside Mason City all cited Biden and Buttigieg — but also added a third name: Klobuchar.
