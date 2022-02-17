Naomi Napolitano, 5, perched on top of her inflatable unicorn after sledding down the hill at Patrick Smith Park on Thursday. Napolitano enjoyed her first time sledding alongside her aunt, brother and cousin. After the slopes the group planned to head off for hot chocolate to warm up.

