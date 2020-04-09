An employee at Albertsons Market on St. Francis Drive has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting managers to take added health measures at the store.
The employee hasn't been in the store since April 3, and company officials wouldn't say why the employee was tested.
The store has done enhanced cleaning and sanitizing several times and is investigating who the employee came in close contact with, Albertsons said in an emailed statement.
Co-workers whom the infected employee might have exposed to the virus can self-quarantine for 14 days with pay.
Store employees now must complete a self-assessment sheet on COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, before they clock in each shift, and if they display any symptoms, they must go home and call a physician, the company said. And if they develop symptoms such as fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, they must stay home and consult a doctor.
These health measures are being done in addition to the store's other precautions, such as sanitizing checkstands every 30 minutes, enforcing 6 feet of space between patrons, creating one-way aisles and installing Plexiglas barriers at cash registers, Albertsons said.
