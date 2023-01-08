My daily pilgrimages to Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge ended one year from the day they started on Dec. 21, 2021. More than a thousand photographs later, I am still processing not only the images but the richness of the learnings, questions and experiences as well.

As you can imagine, there were many challenges along the way — everything from a wrenched pelvis when a ladder rung broke to a mild case of COVID-19 during the last week of my year. My few absences — nine days in total — were all the direct result of visits to my 97-year-old mother.

What motivated me to commit to and sustain such a journey? I answered the question this way in my March 2022 article for The New Mexican: One of the important gifts of the refuge, a reason I think so many visitors have told me that it “feeds their soul,” is it reminds us that we humans are but a small part of the cosmos. Like looking at the stars on a clear night, our experience at the refuge can fill us with wonder and awe.

