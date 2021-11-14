Wildfires occur across New Mexico’s landscape every year, whether caused by an unattended campfire or a lightning strike. Although some fires can be very intense, sterilizing the ground for several years before new growth can occur, at some point, they all create a wildlife paradise. Fire is an essential management tool for the management of wildlife habitats and the ecosystem as a whole. However, fires such as the Las Conchas Fire in the Jemez Mountains can damage habitat by causing erosion problems.
In 2011, the Las Conchas Fire burned more than 155,000 acres, but that doesn’t mean the entire area was reduced to a wasteland. In fact, as soon as the fire was contained, the Burned Area Emergency Response team was reseeding approximately 5,200 acres with a mixture of grasses to help stabilize the soil. Although it can take a couple of years in the areas where fires burned extremely hot, these reseeded areas will hold an abundance of wildlife once they are reestablished.
Areas where the fire moved through a little slower and cooler will recover much quicker and support wildlife sooner. This is mainly due to the short recovery time for grasses and forbs because the fire didn’t burn hot enough to sterilize the ground. The quaking aspen is one species of tree that will provide good forage for deer and elk, even though deer are browsers and elk are grazers. Following a timber harvest or fire, deer and elk will gather to feed on the new shoots of quaking aspen growing along with the parent tree’s root system.
People should use extreme caution when visiting areas that have recently burned, as trees can fall with a breath of wind, sometimes without warning. Fires can also create unseen cavities in the ground by burning root systems. A hiker’s, hunter’s or firefighter’s weight can be all it takes to make the ground collapse underneath them.
If you plan on doing some wildlife viewing or were lucky enough to draw an elk or deer license in the Jemez Mountains or another part of the state where a fire might have moved through, don’t be discouraged. Use the burn areas as a starting point.
Just because an area burned doesn’t mean wildlife won’t be in that area. Even if they left during the fire, they most likely returned once the fire was gone. These areas could even attract more wildlife seeking out the new plants as the forest rejuvenates.
