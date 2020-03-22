Small wooden signs that denote the upcoming features in the terrain evoke wonder and ignite the imagination.
“Dragon’s Back.” “To the Moon.” “The Final Frontier.”
The otherworldly images conjured by these words are superseded by the reality of the astonishing geological diversity of White Ridge Bike Trails, a rugged environment that transfixes and surprises new visitors at every turn.
Rising ridges, lunar-like landscapes and even seeping springs serve as the canvas for a kaleidoscope of colors — red, white, yellow, green, black and brown. Regarded as one of New Mexico’s top mountain biking destinations, White Ridge (also known as White Mesa) offers big views and big thrills in the high desert just southwest of San Ysidro.
Brian Lheureux, a rental specialist at Mellow Velo bicycle shop in Santa Fe, said the area leaves its mark on those who visit and is unmistakable in comparison to other trails in the region.
“It has a real, genuine Western quality — the dirt, the sage, the smells, the sun ... everything about it,” Lheureux said. “That’s why I think it’s a great experience. You can get locked into tree trails and can lose track of that.
“You can be almost anywhere when you’re riding through trees on Winsor [Trail], but at White Mesa, you know you’re in a unique place.”
Though developed by the Bureau of Land Management with mountain bikers in mind, the nearly 15 miles of trails at White Ridge are also open to hikers. Equestrian use is also allowed on one 3.3-mile segment on the western boundary.
The trail system takes advantage of the topography of the Tierra Amarilla anticline, a massive fold in the Earth’s crust. The main trails run predominantly along two tall ridges that span north and south and cradle a red-colored bowl in the middle. These trails are frequently connected by riders for a nearly 9-mile loop that serves up a nonstop visual feast.
Dragon’s Back traverses the top of the westernmost ridge with sections that have steep 200-foot drop-offs on either side of the white gypsum track. The signature trail of White Ridge, Dragon’s Back provides a flowing ride that Lheureux said can be a bit intimidating for newer bikers in its narrower sections, but has a playful nature for more experienced riders.
The ridge runs for 3 miles, providing spectacular 360-degree views of the surrounding landscape from atop the long spine. The monolith of Cabezon Peak, a giant volcanic plug that is one of the most well-known landmarks in the region, looms as a constant presence to the west.
“This is pretty unique because the ridge is in such an open space,” said Steve Wild, a mountain biker from Rio Rancho who has frequented White Ridge for more than a decade. “Most of the other trails in this part of New Mexico, you’re either in the woods or more of a flat, scrub area, so you don’t really get the views like this.”
The unobstructed views mean the entire trail system is exposed to the elements, and it can get brutally hot in the summer. The only time Wild said he rides the trails in the summer months is at night under a full moon, when the light reflecting off the white gypsum generally provides enough visibility to navigate without a flashlight.
After completing Dragon’s Back, bikers and hikers frequently head south to connect with the eastern ridge. More surprises are in store at the base of the rise in an area known as “The Springs.”
Here, springs seep through the ground and have formed small terraced mineral pools over time. Some features are reminiscent of what visitors might find at Yellowstone National Park, though on a much smaller scale.
Another climb awaits beyond the springs and leads to a moon-like terrain of gray and white rolling hills. Before completing the loop near the trailhead, a final section rises up toward the top of the ridge and provides views of the Sandia Mountains to the southeast.
Dinosaur and plant fossils dating back some 150 million years to the Jurassic Period can also be found in White Ridge, as well as in the nearby Ojito Wilderness. The presence of fossils, springs, the plunging anticline and other fascinating geological features make the area a popular destination for several university field schools each year.
“The unique geology, along the paleo and cultural characteristics, provide educational opportunities for many user groups,” said Jackie Leyba, who has been managing White Ridge for the BLM’s Rio Puerco Field Office for the past three years. “It’s truly a multi-use area.”
With all the user groups combined, Leyba said White Ridge saw nearly 20,000 visitors in fiscal year 2019. Because of the high usage, Leyba said there are plans for an expanded parking lot, vault toilets and group shelters by fall 2021.
While White Ridge is more well known to mountain bikers in the Albuquerque and Rio Rancho areas because of its proximity to U.S. 550, Lheureux encourages Santa Fe bikers who haven’t been there to take a brief break from local trails and make the 70-mile drive.
The one-of-a-kind setting, he said, can lead to an unforgettable experience.
“If it was based solely on riding, you might not go just for the ride," Lheureux said. "But when it comes to the aesthetic of the landscape, it’s food for the soul.”
