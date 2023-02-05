Outings into the expansive backcountry of Valles Caldera National Preserve will require more forethought this year as the National Park Service site implements a new online reservation system to allocate its 35 daily backcountry vehicle permits.

Park officials say they feel the move can better accommodate those who plan trips in advance while still allowing some opportunities for those who prefer more spontaneity in their outdoor excursions. Advocates for greater access to the preserve argue it’s another unnecessary hurdle that adds to their ongoing frustrations with the park’s operations.

It’s one of the major changes visitors to the caldera can expect to see in 2023. Another is the expansion of the preserve’s front country to incorporate the Baca Ranch historic cabin district that previously required a backcountry permit to access by vehicle.

Matt Dahlseid is a digital enterprise producer and outdoors writer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.

