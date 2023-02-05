Outings into the expansive backcountry of Valles Caldera National Preserve will require more forethought this year as the National Park Service site implements a new online reservation system to allocate its 35 daily backcountry vehicle permits.
Park officials say they feel the move can better accommodate those who plan trips in advance while still allowing some opportunities for those who prefer more spontaneity in their outdoor excursions. Advocates for greater access to the preserve argue it’s another unnecessary hurdle that adds to their ongoing frustrations with the park’s operations.
It’s one of the major changes visitors to the caldera can expect to see in 2023. Another is the expansion of the preserve’s front country to incorporate the Baca Ranch historic cabin district that previously required a backcountry permit to access by vehicle.
Dave Krueger, chief of interpretation and public information officer at Valles Caldera, said the intention is to provide a more full, rich national park experience for visitors who only visit the front country while still maintaining a backcountry experience that offers opportunities for solitude and an immersive experience with nature.
“The way we’re looking at it is we’re essentially doubling the reach of folks that can go into the front country without that backcountry vehicle pass, which really more than doubles the number of recreation opportunities because we have several trailheads from the cabin district, as well as the cabin district itself, to explore,” Krueger said. “My feeling is people will see that we have a lot more opportunities that they can come and enjoy here in the park.”
The preserve’s backcountry previously began at the entrance station two miles down a gravel road from the entrance gate along N.M. 4. There, those who wished to explore the backcountry would pick up a free permit from a ranger or volunteer and pass through a wire gate.
The cabin district, which contains several cabins built between the 1910s and 1950s during the caldera’s time as a private ranch, is another two miles from the entrance station.
Now, visitors will need to make a reservation through Valles Caldera’s recreation.gov page to secure a backcountry vehicle permit. Recreation.gov will charge a $2 non-refundable reservation fee for the transaction.
The 35 daily backcountry permits will be released in two batches. A first batch of 10 passes will be released three months out and the other 25 passes will be released one month out.
The batches will be released on the first day of a month. For example, the first 10 passes for all dates in June will be released on March 1 and the second batch of 25 passes for all dates in June will be released on May 1.
Since the backcountry road opens on May 15, the initial batch of 10 passes for May 15-31 will be released Feb. 15. The second batch of 25 passes for those dates will be released April 1.
Krueger said the plan is to eventually install an automatic gate in the cabin district area for pass-holders to go through to access the backcountry. This year, however, there will be a gate with a lock that pass-holders will receive a combination for. They will need to get out of their vehicles to unlock and relock the gate. Those with accessibility issues are asked to call the preserve in advance to discuss coordinating assistance in passing through the gate.
The new system will likely cause consternation for some backcountry regulars who are used to the walk-up availability of the permits.
Krueger said there will still be walk-up opportunities as long as there are still passes available that day, but those will also need to be procured through the preserve’s recreation.gov website and will have a $2 reservation fee. An iPad or some sort of kiosk will be made available for walk-up transactions, Krueger said.
Walk-up possibilities will be more likely on weekdays, Krueger added; he strongly recommends making reservations on the weekends.
Issues over restricted access
Tom Ribe is executive director of Caldera Action, a nonprofit that focuses on public lands issues in the Jemez Mountains. He said he and other users take issue with the restrictions to access that have been implemented by the preserve that other similar NPS sites don’t have in place.
The limit of 35 daily backcountry permits, he noted, is a number carried over from the time the preserve was managed by the Valles Caldera Trust in its early days as public land, before changing hands to the National Park Service in 2014. He said preserve officials have yet to provide him their rationale for a number he sees as arbitrary.
Ribe also mentioned that, of the 19 national preserves in the country, Valles Caldera will be the only one using a reservation system.
Regulating the number of vehicles in the backcountry is something Ribe supports, but he said he feels this sprawling space in the nearly 90,000-acre preserve can handle more visitors than what’s currently allowed. And reservations, he said, are primarily used at NPS sites like Arches National Park that have a far higher volume of traffic.
“I can see in the future — if visitation at the preserve goes way up — I can understand why they would want to regulate it just so people can have a quality experience and you don’t have cars all over the place,” Ribe said. “But on the other hand, they need to justify this to us somehow because it’s so far out of line with what other national parks and national preserves do.”
Liz Aicher is a Los Alamos resident who has spent years frequenting the Valles Caldera backcountry while working on a citizen science project to find the biggest trees of each species within the preserve. She said she’s recently heard grumblings from other regular users about the introduction of a reservation system.
“Some people are unhappy, and I can understand that,” Aicher said. “If I’m a fisherman and, oh man, it’s a good day to go fishing and I don’t have a permit, what do I do?” Aicher said.
“I don’t find it awful,” she added, “but I can understand why the locals would be a little upset.”
Numbers still under review
Krueger said that the number of permits issued per day is something that is being considered as the preserve works on completing its general management plan, which was initiated in September of last year and is expected to be completed in 2025. The plan will be the primary guiding document for Valles Caldera meant to set long-term goals and provide broad direction for resource preservation and visitor use.
A review of the backcountry’s carrying capacity regarding recreational users is part of the planning process, and the number of permits could be adjusted following the review, Krueger said.
Preserve officials feel the reservation system will help the park’s limited staff manage visitor flow, Krueger said, and will allow those with a pass to immediately head into the backcountry upon entering the park without the need to wait and be helped by a ranger.
With other NPS sites moving to reservation systems for things like vehicle access and shuttle services, Krueger said he doesn’t feel the preserve’s change is out of line with how NPS sites operate.
The park had been issuing its 35 backcountry vehicle passes on a rolling basis, so when all the permits were taken, a pass could be reissued to a waiting visitor after another visitor exited the backcountry and returned the pass.
On peak summer days, Krueger said the number of vehicles accessing the backcountry reached the 70s. Many of those with a pass, he noted, would just drive two more miles to check out the cabin district and return to the entrance station within an hour. He said over the year, the preserve averaged about 37 passes issued daily.
Passes will no longer be issued on a rolling basis under the new reservation system. Krueger said management anticipates that with the expansion of the front country to include the cabin district, it will reduce some of the demand for backcountry passes considering the number of people who just want to view the cabins.
Parking is limited in the cabin district, with capacity for about 15 to 20 vehicles, Krueger estimates. There is a ranger station on the west end of the cabin district that will continue to serve as a visitor facility for resources in addition to the entrance station two miles from the entrance gate.
Krueger said the preserve has identified an area just outside of the cabin district near the ranger station as a place to put in a temporary parking area. He said before the parking area is built, the preserve must complete work with the New Mexico State Historic Preservation Office on a cultural resource programmatic agreement and finish an environmental assessment process as part of its front country infrastructure improvement project.
This year, Krueger said, there will likely be cabin district permits issued out of the entrance station to make sure there is enough parking to accommodate visitors.
Change is also coming to the preserve’s fishing permits. Krueger said Valles Caldera will keep its annual pass option but will replace a single-day pass option with a seven-day pass option. In addition to the preserve-issued permit, anglers will also still need a valid New Mexico fishing license and backcountry permit to fish in the backcountry.
Additional details will be released on fishing permits in the coming weeks, Krueger said.
‘It doesn’t make any sense’
Another issue Ribe said has frustrated many Valles Caldera users is the limited hours of access.
Though pedestrian access is allowed in the front country from dawn until dusk, the hours the gate is open for vehicle access are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most national parks and preserves are open 24/7, while nearby Bandelier National Monument has its gate open from dawn to dusk.
For those traveling deep into the backcountry for activities, the hours place tight limitations on doing something like a long-distance hike, Ribe said. And wildlife viewing is best in the early morning and evening hours.
“I don’t think the gate should be left open all the time like some people do unless they have a ranger living on site because they’ve got those buildings and resources that need to be protected,” Ribe said. “But there’s no reason people should be lining up waiting until 9 in the morning to go into a 90,000-acre piece of land. It just doesn’t make any sense. It’s unprecedented. Nobody does that anywhere. That’s something that private businesses do.”
Krueger said low staffing levels prevented the preserve from offering extended hours in recent years. He said they’ve had better success in hiring this year and he is hopeful the park will be able to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
“We do want to extend those hours,” he said.
While Krueger anticipates some complaints about the new changes at Valles Caldera, he said the preserve welcomes public feedback and is preaching patience as the relatively new NPS site continues work on its general management plan.
“We really are here trying to improve everybody’s experience out here,” Krueger said. “That’s what our ultimate goal is.
“I know that change can be a hard thing, but we’re just at Phase One out of multiple phases towards improving that experience, so stick with us, and we’ll get there,” he said.