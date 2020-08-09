For more than three decades, Dave Jones would salivate every time he drove past the Valles Caldera on weekend excursions from his home in Los Alamos.
The East Fork of the Jemez River that meanders through Valle Grande — a breathtaking valley along the southern rim of the massive volcanic crater — would tantalize the avid fly fisherman, who moved to New Mexico in 1967 to work at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Jones never met the right people who would allow him entry into what was then the private Baca Ranch. But in 2000, his hopes of accessing the stream were raised when Congress purchased the ranch for $101 million with the intention of converting it to public land.
On July 25, 2000, President Bill Clinton signed the Valles Caldera Preservation Act into law, establishing Valles Caldera National Preserve. And in 2003, after a slow process in opening the caldera for public use, Jones was finally able to dip his fly in the coveted stream and confirm his expectation that this land was indeed a paradise.
“I think part of it is that when you see something that you can’t have, it builds a desire,” said Jones, who has caught and released as many as 150 brown trout in a single day while fishing at the preserve. “I would drool over the possibility of fishing in there, and now all I need is a special use permit and a backcountry permit and away I go.
“What is really special to me is that it was something that was once out of my reach, and now it’s within reach to anybody.”
Jones, 75, became a ranger at the preserve in 2011, and he continues to channel his passion and knowledge toward helping visitors enjoy their experience at the caldera.
From anglers to bird watchers to mountain bikers and hikers, a growing number of people have been discovering this treasure tucked high in the Jemez Mountains.
As the preserve celebrates its 20th anniversary of becoming public land this summer, officials and advocates continue to pursue ways to improve access to the caldera while protecting its unique ecosystem.
The Valles Caldera Trust initially took over the preserve in an experiment in public land management under the expectation by Congress that it would become financially self-sufficient within its first 15 years.
While the trust made strides in the areas of land restoration and cultural preservation, the model proved economically unsustainable, and the preserve changed hands to the National Park Service in late 2014.
Jorge Silva-Bañuelos became the executive director of the trust just before the preserve was transferred to the park service. He then took over his current role of superintendent of the preserve.
He said being an NPS unit offers access to substantial opportunities for funding. But needed infrastructure projects — including the creation of more parking areas, added restrooms and access to potable water — have been slow in coming.
“A number of laws Congress has passed place new requirements on National Park Service units in terms of things like environmental and archaeological surveys,” Silva-Bañuelos said. “A lot of older park units built up infrastructure when many of those laws didn’t exist. To get approval for new infrastructure today takes a lot more time and forethought.”
The preserve suspended entrance fees in 2017 “due to the fact that its infrastructure wasn’t in adequate condition to provide a visitor experience that we want as a park unit,” Silva-Bañuelos said. He added that it could take a few years before some improvements are implemented.
Several projects, however, have already taken place or are underway.
Over the past 20 years, nearly 12,000 acres of forest and hundreds of acres of wetlands have been restored. Some native fish species also have been reintroduced to the preserve’s streams.
Silva-Bañuelos said there’s also an ongoing effort to recognize the people who have a history on the land, including Native American tribes who were unable to access the Valles Caldera because of restrictions by private owners.
“We want to help promote the repairing of those tribal connections to the landscape and ensure that tribes who want to conduct their traditional practices and ceremonies can do so without restrictions,” he said.
Tom Ribe, executive director of the citizens’ group Caldera Action, is also excited about the Park Service’s plan to create a Jemez Mountain Research Learning Center in partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey. The center, which will include Valles Caldera and Bandelier National Monument, will produce scientific research that will aid in the preservation of the lands and offer educational programs for regional students and adults.
While some have been frustrated with the slow progress in improving infrastructure, it seems the popularity of the Valles Caldera will only rise from here.
Valles Caldera saw about 50,000 visitors last year. In comparison, nearby Bandelier attracted 200,000.
Silva-Bañuelos sees an obvious potential for growth and stresses the obligation to prioritize the needs of the land and wildlife while accommodating more people.
“A benefit and value of being part of the National Park Service is it’s a really strong brand,” he said. “Now Valles Caldera is on the map.
"We understand visitation could increase significantly. We want to continue to provide protection for natural and cultural resources and still allow visitors the space to reflect without feeling like it's a zoo."
