Dax, a 1-year-old black Labrador retriever, barreled through the snow-covered desert terrain just outside White Rock, past piñons and junipers and toward Ed Santiago, a volunteer search and rescue subject.
Using his acute sense of smell and finely attuned hearing, Dax located Ed, who was perched about seven feet above the ground in a pine tree, within minutes. Dax, clearly elated with his find, rushed back to owner and handler Cathy Wilson of White Rock, to alert her of his discovery before diving into the snow.
Dax is in the early stages of his training to become a certified search and rescue dog, which typically takes between a year and 18 months. Not all dogs are trained to learn the same skill sets. Some specialize in air scent or area search, while others concentrate on trailing or human remains detection. The intensive process includes weekly sessions with Los Alamos-based Pajarito Canine Search and Rescue to prepare him to be ready to spring into action at a moment’s notice.
Watching Dax, it didn’t appear he was training for something as serious as search and rescue. He was enthusiastic — and that’s how search and rescue training should be, said Wendee Brunish, director of Pajarito Canine Search and Rescue.
When Dax — who is training to become a certified air-scent dog — was successful with his “find,” Cathy and other team members showered him with praise and attention. Enthusiasm and rewards are key to successfully training search and rescue canines, said Brunish. Through encouragement, the dogs see the task at hand as an exciting game.
Rewards should be chosen based on a dog’s personality and preferences, Brunish said, adding, “We work with the dogs to determine what really gets them excited.”
While Dax appeared pleased with the treats he received, Hades, a 4-year-old husky who is also in the early stages of his air-scent training, was rewarded with his favorite a toy — a lime-green ball — which he proceeded to chase while playing with his handler, Sara Blaisdell.
Ensuring the dogs enjoy themselves is paramount, Brunish said. She tries to implement practice problems that are challenging enough to prevent the dogs from becoming bored while making sure they aren’t so difficult the dogs become frustrated and uninterested.
Accompanying Dax and Hades at the Saturday morning training were Maddie, a 2-year-old black Lab, and Jessie, a 4-year-old Dutch shepherd. While the four dogs are different breeds, varying in age, size and weight, they have more in common than meets the eye: their drive, energy and focus. It’s that initiative and resolve, said Brunish, that determines whether a dog will succeed in locating a missing person.
There isn’t one specific breed that makes the best search and rescue dog. Dogs do need to have the ability to hike great distances, often at high elevation, so those with a natural athletic ability seem to fare better. According to Brunish, sporting and herding dogs are common. “Those breeds have been bred over the centuries to work in partnership with humans,” she said.
Billy Emanuel, who serves as vice president of New Mexico Working K9s, emphasized there’s no requirement for the type of dog as long as it’s able to complete the task at hand — although he favors bloodhounds.
“It’s the individual dog and the individual dog’s drive,” said Emanuel. “I’ve seen all kinds of dogs out there working. These people have Australian shepherds, they have German shepherds, they have labs, they have border collies. I’ve actually seen beagles on teams. It’s really amazing.”
While there is some debate about the best search and rescue breeds, Brunish and Emanuel said if a dog has the drive and willingness to learn, it will likely be successful as a search and rescue canine.
New Mexico is home to a number of canine search and rescue organizations. “As far as civilian organizations that do canine search and rescue, there’s a lot in New Mexico,” said Emanuel. “They’re more or less like clubs.”
“Whenever there is a lost person — whether it be a hiker or a skier or a piñon picker or a mushroom hunter — when someone is overdue, the state police will get a call, they will do a little bit of investigation, and if they determine that it merits a search, then they will start calling out all of the volunteer teams in the area,” said Brunish.
Incident commanders give each canine-handler team an assignment — around 40 to 80 acres to work. Teams are provided with as much information as possible about the missing person, including their last known location, height, weight and what they were last seen wearing.
“There are dozens of missions around the state each year, and we probably get called on 20 to 30,” Brunish said. “Sometimes we will go a month or two without a call, and sometimes we get three to four calls in a single weekend.”
Several dog and handler teams were put to the test just last month in a search and rescue mission at the end of February to help locate a man who was reported missing north of Española. Lette Birn, training director for Mountain Canine Corps, and her dog Piper assisted in the two-day search.
Birn, who has traveled the country in the wake of disasters like the September 11 terrorist attacks, Hurricane Katrina and the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., was quick to point out how distinctive New Mexico is relative to other states.
“We’re very fortunate that search and rescue falls under DPS — Department of Public Safety,” said Birn. Because New Mexico embraces the incident command system, “It is a huge help for the entire search and rescue community here,” she added.
New Mexico is a very difficult state for search and rescue. Because of the vast, expansive areas of empty land, the search areas are often very large and the dry conditions make it more difficult for dogs to work scent.
“The terrain is typically very steep, lots of downed trees, lots of boulders, so you can’t work a large area in a short amount of time,” Brunish said. “And then it’s often very dry, which means the amount of scent available to the dogs is less than in a more humid environment.”
As one would expect in the wilderness, canines and their handlers deal with a wide variety of dangers.
“We are exposed to all kinds of hazards out there — anything you can think of and then probably a few others,” said Brunish. “We have had dogs that have been bitten by snakes in training. We had one dog that got into some kind of electric fence on a search. I’ve been on searches where I’ve had to ask my support people to fight off loose dogs with a stick so they wouldn’t attack my dog.”
Emanuel said he agreed, adding, “There’s malapais, there’s cactus, there’s snakes. There’s coyotes and bears and mountain lions. There’s a lot of things the teams have to be concerned about.”
“The dog and the handler act as a team, not independent of each other,” said Emanuel.
Canine search and rescue teams are just civilian volunteers — regular people and their pets — who enjoy the outdoors and have a drive to serve their communities.
“These people dedicate their own time. It’s their hobby. For some, it’s their way of life, and they just enjoy doing this, and they have a mission to find the lost,” said Emanuel. “The dogs, they’re part of their families. They’re in their homes. They’re their pets until it’s time to deploy.”
These four-legged heroes and their handlers truly embody the search and rescue motto: “That others may live.”
“We’re just there to assist in the overall search effort to make sure the person gets home safe and sound,” Brunish said.
