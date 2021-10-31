The fall season is arguably the best time to fish in Northern New Mexico. Fall fishing can be worthwhile for anglers, especially for those looking for brown and brook trout, which are spawning and most abundant this season.
Additionally, because trout are cold-water fish, they are most active as the temperature falls. Fish tend to bite well in the fall as they attempt to stock up on calories for the winter.
Here are a few tips and tricks for a worthwhile fishing trip to get the most out of the fall season.
Perfect timing
Timing is vital when fishing during the fall. The beauty of fishing in the fall is that it's better to go fishing during the middle of the day, when the sun is at its highest and the water gets warmer on the surface.
Fish don't bite a lot from sunrise to early morning. Come late morning to early afternoons, fish are more abundant in warmer, shallow water.
Impromptu fishing trips are fun, but it always pays to plan for your trip. Make sure to always keep an eye on local fishing reports and for weather conditions.
Plan the location
As the first frosts form in elevated areas, fishing is more abundant in rivers, lakes and streams at slightly lower elevations.
For the a couple of prime fall fishing destinations in Northern New Mexico, check out these spots:
Rio Chama: This fishing destination offers plenty of fly fishing opportunities. Here, you'll mostly catch brown and rainbow trout. You're also provided a scenic, peaceful place to relax from the hustle and bustle of urban life. A pair of good access points on the upper Rio Chama include Heron Lake State Park and the Rio Chama Wildlife Area.
Rio Vallecitos: Situated in Carson National Forest lies the Rio Vallecitos. Here you can enjoy fishing and admire fall's beautiful colors. The stream's lower canyon has good populations of wild brown and a few rainbow trout. In addition, you can expect to find wild rainbow and brook trout in the upper part of the stream, which is seldom visited by anglers. You can access great fishing spots in the Placer Creek headwaters and Jarosa Creek for a plentiful catch.
Fish in warm waters
While some fish hibernate, a few species go into a state of semi-torpidity in cold water. Therefore, when fishing, seek water areas warmed by the sun. Look for areas that have temperatures a few degrees higher than other parts. Flats with dark bottoms and shallow coves are examples of such ideal spots.
Upgrade your bait
Match the hatch. You've probably heard this phrase many times. It remains true, and more important, especially in fall, when fish are more fired up to gain some weight for winter.
When fly fishing, opt for nymphs and streamers since they are more effective than dry flies. During this season, fish such as trout want to make their energy count. Consider large-profile baits, too, such as bulky jigs and spinnerbaits, to catch big fish like bass. Instead of going for small meal portions, they prefer spending their energy on chasing large ones.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.