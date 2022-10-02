I remarked recently in a Facebook post that a photograph is a lie; it implies that the image really portrays the subject as static.

In truth, everything is always in motion, constantly in transition, or as innovator and author George Land said, “Growing or Dying.”

Here are some examples of things that I have seen and thought about at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge in the last few months. One changes in a few minutes' time, another over a season and finally one, unfortunately, over hundreds or even thousands of years.

