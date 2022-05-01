Armed with a pickaxe, a two-person cross-cut saw, pruning saws, loppers, rakes and whatever other tools they may need for their mission, a small group of retirees heads into Santa Fe National Forest ready to take on anything that may be blocking their path.
They swarm to downed trees on the trails, sawing them up and heaving them aside while methodically moving from one obstruction to the next to clear the way.
Frequently, curious hikers or bikers stop to inquire about who these people are and what they’re doing.
First comes a proclamation. Then an explanation.
“We’re the TERMITES,” project coordinator Walter Futrell proudly states before describing the purpose of the all-volunteer crew.
There’s usually not a follow-up question asking what TERMITES stands for, because who would imagine it’s an acronym? But indeed, it is.
TERMITES: Trail Engineering, Rehabilitation, Maintenance, Including The Elevator Shaft.
The Elevator Shaft is the nickname given to the Lower Nambe Trail, a short and very steep path that gains about 1,800 feet in 1.7 miles to connect the Winsor and Rio Nambe trails, which the crew helped clear of deadfall last year.
Tony Quay, who formerly worked for Indian Health Service in Santa Fe and joined the group about a year ago, devised the name last summer. It’s a bit catchier than saying “we’re volunteers with the U.S. Forest Service,” which is what members previously told inquiring hikers for the first year of the group’s existence.
Sporting a green shirt with a logo of a cartoon termite taking a bite out of a chunk of a log with a pickaxe, shovel and cross-cut saw behind it, Futrell said the name helps contribute to a sense of ownership for group members.
“The guys love TERMITES, and when we tell other people, they kind of get a kick out of it,” said Futrell, a former fire protection engineer at nuclear defense facilities.
The group’s origins date back to the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, when Futrell noticed a significant amount of deadfall on the Norski Trail just below the Santa Fe ski basin during a spring hike. He started work on clearing the fallen trees by himself.
In early June of 2020, Richard Heath was hiking with his wife and came across Futrell’s worksite on the trail. They struck up a conversation, and Heath, who formerly worked in mergers and acquisitions at DuPont, expressed interest in joining the project as a way to stay active and be outdoors while the pandemic closed off other parts of life.
Futrell, a longtime member of New Mexico Volunteers for the Outdoors, showed Heath how to saw and remove downed trees from the trail, and the two worked multiple days each week together — with other volunteers chipping in from time-to-time — to have the trail ready for cross-country skiers by the coming winter.
The group has expanded slightly in numbers — now with four core members — and greatly in projects since then.
During the federal reporting period of Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, the Santa Fe National Forest TERMITES dedicated 1,527 hours to trail maintenance projects over 190 days and drove 5,066 miles to and from trailheads to reach worksites using their personal vehicles, according to Futrell’s records. They’ve worked on about a dozen trails, including the Winsor, Borrego, Alamo Vista and Rio Nambe.
The work of the TERMITES and other volunteer groups is vital for the health of local trails, as Santa Fe National Forest does not have the funding to staff a dedicated trail maintenance crew.
Brian Walton, who retired from FedEx right before the pandemic, joined the group about a year and a half ago. He said he was surprised to learn how much the U.S. Forest Service relies on volunteers to maintain trails but is happy to play his part.
“It helps me stay young, and it keeps me in some kind of shape,” he said. “Objects in motion stay in motion. I like to keep moving, keep going.”
Futrell helps keep things running smoothly, scheduling work days two to three days per week and maintaining dialogue with Santa Fe National Forest Volunteer Coordinator Jennifer Sublett to identify problem areas in the forest.
“What [Futrell] does, which is invaluable, that I don’t want to do, is the coordination,” said Stuart Castle, a Santa Fe native who joined the group last fall. “It’s a lot of work. It doesn’t seem like it, but when you start coordinating between a big agency like the Forest Service and three, four, five volunteers, it becomes a significant amount of time.”
Sublett said she’s been impressed with the TERMITES’ dedication and productivity over the past two years.
The group plans to keep a busy schedule from spring through fall, with 16 projects included in its list of proposals.
“I have no doubt they’ll be able to get these projects done and recruit more people along the way,” Sublett said. “I mean, who wouldn’t want to wear a T-shirt with a termite on it?”
With all the work comes a cost for the volunteers, who purchase some of the tools out of their own pockets and also drive hundreds of miles a year to get to and from worksites. Futrell said the group is exploring becoming a nonprofit organization to get some financial assistance for expenses.
The TERMITES suffered a difficult loss in December with the death of Heath, who died not long after a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis.
Futrell said Heath spent nearly 500 hours volunteering and seemed to enjoy seeing the fruits of his labor on the trails in addition to the peace he found in the outdoors.
Heath’s death made Futrell realize “there’s no guarantee there’s going to be a tomorrow,” he said. And so he’s as dedicated as ever to the work he and the TERMITES continue to do to make the trails better for others.
“I did a lot of design work in the nuclear industry, and sometimes you’d work on stuff and it would never go anywhere,” Futrell said. “So it’s nice you actually can go out here and see you’re making a difference. You know it’s helping people and it’s helping the forest.”