The ease of access to the Pecos Wilderness lures many travelers to Santa Fe up to the Winsor Trail for an opportunity to take in the natural splendor that sits a few thousand feet above the country’s highest state capital.

A 15-mile drive up Hyde Park Road transports visitors from the shops and restaurants around the Plaza to a beautiful alpine setting with the possibility to visit a high-elevation lake or bag a towering peak.

But some people arrive unaware of just how unforgiving the environment can be and end up getting more of a wilderness experience than they’ve bargained for.

Matt Dahlseid is a digital enterprise producer and outdoors writer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.

