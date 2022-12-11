Last winter, skiers and snowboarders at Mount Sunapee, a state-owned New Hampshire ski resort that is operated by Vail Resorts, got so sick of the long lift lines and overcrowded parking lots that they took a drastic step: They called in the governor.

Gov. Chris Sununu, who ran a ski area before being elected in 2016, took on the role of a beleaguered customer service agent. Responding to the Sunapee skiers, he confirmed he had heard from “some very upset customers.” Passes to the mountain, he declared at a news conference, had been “massively sold and there is some argument that they were oversold.”

And Vail Resorts’ customer service, said the governor, “stinks.”

