When the weather warms and the trees begin to blossom, I’m always eager to emerge from my winter cocoon and explore the world that lies beyond the well-trodden stomping grounds of home.
Road trips to and through unfamiliar lands are what I live for. I love to get off the interstates and onto the dusty backroads that string together tiny towns across the great expanses of our nation.
With gas prices hovering around $4 per gallon at the start of spring, I’m more reluctant to plan a big cross-country excursion. Fortunately, we live in the most magical region of the United States, one that you can spend an entire lifetime exploring.
The Four Corners states boast wondrous landscapes that people from all over the world flock to see — jaw-dropping canyons, colorful deserts, majestic mountains and lush forests.
One of the major advantages of living in Northern New Mexico, in addition to the unbridled beauty all around us, is that you don’t have to drive too far into our neighboring states to enjoy their splendors. And spring is a great time to visit many of them.
Here are a few ideas for Four Corners trips within a day’s drive of Santa Fe.
Arizona
The Grand Canyon is among America’s top road trip destinations. We’re fortunate to be only a seven-hour drive from one of the seven natural wonders of the world.
But a couple of Arizona’s often overlooked destinations are even closer. Paired together, they can make up a memorable spring weekend getaway.
Just 4 hours from Santa Fe and right along Interstate 40, Petrified Forest National Park boasts the pastel-colored badlands of the Painted Desert and the unique petrified wood from which the park gets its name.
Trees that fell more than 200 million years ago were washed into an ancient river system and buried under massive amounts of sediment, becoming exposed to minerals and beginning the petrification process. Now, huge, colorful chunks of the petrified trees made up of quartz lie atop the clay hills of the badlands.
There are a handful of short hikes within the park, as well as the opportunity to find seldom viewed formations on longer backcountry excursions.
About 1½ hours north of Petrified Forest and near Chinle in the heart of the Navajo Nation is Canyon de Chelly (pronounced “shay”) National Monument. The park features dramatic views of the 1,200-foot deep red-rock canyon from several scenic overlooks along the rim. A signature formation is Spider Rock, a 750-foot sandstone spire that climbs from the canyon floor.
From the Ancestral Pueblo people to the Navajo, the canyon has been continuously inhabited for an estimated 5,000 years. Jeep and hiking tours along the canyon floor are offered by private Navajo guides who share the history of the canyon’s inhabitants.
Make sure to respect the guidelines of the Navajo Nation when visiting. According to the National Park Service website, a mask mandate remains in effect when inside all park buildings.
Colorado
Two of Colorado’s national parks are just as close to Santa Fe as New Mexico’s two parks, and spring is a great time to check out both.
Visit Colorado’s best beach at Great Sand Dunes National Park, where Medano Creek flows along the base of North America’s tallest sand dunes in May and June.
Three landscapes combine to form a seemingly photo-edited reality upon approach to the park, with the flat San Luis Valley in the foreground giving way to a 30-square-mile dune field that’s cradled at the base of the northern sliver of the snow-capped Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
Hiking — more like trudging — up the dunes, the tallest of which rise 750 feet, is an arduous endeavor and one you won’t want to take on in the heat of the summer. But once you get up there, it’s a unique feeling.
The sight of the dunes all around you and the mountains before you is truly captivating. So is the near total absence of sound other than the wind. The dunes are one of the quietest soundscapes in the country.
Backpacking on the dunes is an unforgettable experience. The park offers 20 reservable permits per night to camp in the dunes’ backcountry. The lack of light pollution offers unparalleled stargazing. When the moon’s out, the dunes and the nearby snowy peaks glow in the lunar light, and you feel like you’re walking on the surface of a dream.
In the southwest corner of Colorado and about 4½ hours from Santa Fe, Mesa Verde offers a totally different experience.
The UNESCO World Heritage Site protects incredibly well-preserved Ancestral Pueblo cliff dwellings that date back to as early as the 1100s. There are approximately 600 dwellings within the park, in a gorgeous setting of several mesas between canyons blanketed in piñon and juniper trees. Some dwellings are as large as 50 to 200 rooms.
You can drive to overlooks to gain views of many impressive cliff dwellings. Ranger-guided tours of cliff dwellings are also available from May 1 to Oct. 22. They offer a fascinating close-up look at the remarkable construction of the dwellings and provide a glimpse into what life on the edge was like for their inhabitants.
Utah
All five of Utah’s national parks and most of its national monuments are located in the southern half of the state, a spectacular region with an abundance of canyons and wild rock formations but a dearth of well-populated outposts.
The so-called Mighty Five national parks are commonly visited in one swoop by road-tripping families and international travelers. They’re all magnificent and each deserves a visit, but here’s a little secret for the uninitiated: Canyonlands is the best one.
That’s a subjective stance, of course, but I have my rationale.
Some of Utah’s national parks can feel like amusement parks, with jam-packed parking lots and throngs of hikers lining up along the most popular trails. It’s worth dealing with in order to experience the unbelievable beauty of a place like Zion Canyon, but it’s not something this introverted hermit wants to put himself through very often.
Canyonlands is my favorite for a few reasons. At 337,598 acres spanning three distinct districts, it’s easily the largest of Utah’s five parks. It’s also the least visited.
With 911,594 visitors last year, it had about half the attendance of Arches, its nearby and much smaller neighbor. The two parks flank Moab, a bustling outdoor mecca 6½ hours from Santa Fe, and have entrance stations just 30 miles apart.
Fortunately, a lot of folks go gaga over the promise that comes with a name like “Arches” and overlook Canyonlands, which sneakily sports more than 80 natural arches in addition to mind-blowing vistas of canyonception (canyons within canyons).
Island in the Sky is the most accessible of the three districts, with many incredible viewpoints either right at parking lots or short hikes from them. The Maze is the least accessible district and more for the experienced 4x4 enthusiasts. The Needles district is my favorite. It offers some of the best desert hiking I’ve ever done. Its trails follow cairns over slickrock and wind through colorful sandstone spires that rise hundreds of feet from the red earth.
There’s so much more to southern Utah than the Mighty Five. Places like Grand Staircase-Escalante, a gargantuan 1.87 million-acre national monument, can take you far away from crowds with scenery and hikes that are just as spectacular as anything in the parks. Prepare yourself for a remote adventure and go exploring.
