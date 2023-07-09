I call them “Welcome to New Mexico” moments.

They’re the times when exploring the state that I come across a landscape that catches me off guard and leaves me breathless. They’re the encounters with new destinations that open my eyes to unexpected wonders and force me to recalibrate my understanding (or lack thereof) of the varied and astonishing beauty held within our borders.

It’s my fifth year in New Mexico, and their frequency hasn’t waned. I doubt it will anytime soon.

EastFork3.jpg

Backpackers cross a foot bridge over the East Fork of the Jemez River near the Las Conchas Trailhead of the East Fork Trail in the Jemez Mountains.
EastFork2.jpg

Hikers pass through the narrows of the East Fork Box on the way to a waterfall on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. An 11-mile stretch of the East Fork of the Jemez River received a National Wild and Scenic River designation in 1990.
EastFork4.jpg

Sunlight cliffs reflect off the East Fork of the Jemez River as it makes its way along Hidden Valley Trail near the south border of Valles Caldera National Preserve.
EastFork5.jpg

Wildflowers hang from the sides of the cliffs of the East Fork Box as morning sunlight filters through the canyon.

Recommended for you