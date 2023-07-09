I call them “Welcome to New Mexico” moments.
They’re the times when exploring the state that I come across a landscape that catches me off guard and leaves me breathless. They’re the encounters with new destinations that open my eyes to unexpected wonders and force me to recalibrate my understanding (or lack thereof) of the varied and astonishing beauty held within our borders.
It’s my fifth year in New Mexico, and their frequency hasn’t waned. I doubt it will anytime soon.
Early trips to the Jemez Mountains obliterated whatever preconceptions I had of the state’s outdoor offerings and convinced me I needed to start from scratch. Seeing expansive alpine valleys nestled in a 13-mile-wide volcanic crater that rises out of the high desert will do that to a person.
Originating from the Valles Caldera is one of New Mexico’s most brilliant gems. The East Fork of the Jemez River meanders for more than 20 miles through picturesque meadows and beneath sheer cliff walls to provide the backbone for some of the most popular recreational areas in the heart of the Jemez.
Within about one and a half hours of Santa Fe and Albuquerque, certain areas along the river can become packed with people on the weekends from midmorning to midafternoon. If you get there early in the morning, or if you put in a little extra effort, you can find your own slices of solitude along the East Fork in some truly stunning settings.
My first experience with the river, like many other visitors to the Jemez, was through hiking a portion of the East Fork Trail from the Las Conchas Trailhead. This hike is short (3.2 miles out to a fence line and back), easy (very little elevation change) and absolutely gorgeous.
The trailhead is right along N.M. 4, about three miles west of the entrance road to Valles Caldera National Preserve, and draws in passersby like a lightbulb in the dark attracts moths.
Even the view from the road is mesmerizing, with sightlines down the river as it’s cradled within tree-lined volcanic cliffs.
Several foot bridges cross over the trickling stream as it continues down the canyon and passes through open green meadows. It’s one of the rare trails that is nothing short of idyllic right from the start and offers a lush landscape that the uninitiated would likely have never imagined associating with New Mexico.
It can also be a bustle of activity, with rock climbers, anglers, hikers, photographers, picnickers, frolickers and loungers searching out the perfect space to enjoy.
The East Fork Trail (Forest Trail 137) separates from the banks of the river after about 1.5 miles and climbs up out of the canyon, continuing through pine and aspen trees, as well as a logging area, on its way to the East Fork Trailhead. In total, East Fork Trail runs about 4.5 miles between the East Fork Trailhead and the Las Conchas Trailhead.
The hike doesn’t have a view of the East Fork during this stretch after it rises above the canyon, but there’s an option to make your way down a short, steep trail that requires maneuvering over some downed trees in order to arrive back at the river. Hiking upstream a short distance from here puts you in the East Fork Box.
The Box, which is about a two-mile hike from the East Fork Trailhead and picnic area to the west, is another magnificent, popular spot that features a brief section of hiking upstream in the narrows between towering cliffs. The canyon then opens to reveal a pair of waterfalls that together drop about 20 feet and pools of water below that people enjoy wading in on hot days.
On a July 4 hike, I saw swallows nesting in the sheer cliff walls, yellow butterflies fluttering in the early morning sunlight and American dippers gliding through the canyon and bobbing up and down after landing in the shallows of the stream.
Santa Fe National Forest signs posted in the East Fork Box area warn against cliff diving, as the pools can be shallow and contain debris. Also, stay out of box/slot canyons when there’s a threat of rain or thunderstorms, especially during the summer monsoon, as they can result in dangerous flash floods in the narrow channels.
Those seeking a somewhat similar experience to the East Fork Trail via the Las Conchas Trailhead but would prefer seeing fewer people can try Hidden Valley Trail in the Valles Caldera front country for a relaxing 3.4-mile out-and-back hike.
Park about a half-mile down the preserve’s main entrance road and hike a short distance up to Missing Cabin. From there, a trail continues west and dips down a slope towards the East Fork of the Jemez, eventually leaving the sprawling vistas of Valle Grande behind for smaller valleys that are interspersed with striking volcanic rock formations.
A fence line can indicate the end of the hike, or you can continue through onto U.S. Forest Service land and follow the East Fork downstream until it arrives at the Las Conchas Recreation Area Fishing Access, which is only about a half-mile east of the Las Conchas Trailhead on N.M. 4. Parking at the fishing access site and hiking upstream is also a possibility but would require a $5 day-use fee.
Hidden Valley Trail and the trail that continues to the Las Conchas fishing access site are a bit less defined and not quite as easy to navigate compared to what you’ll see from the Las Conchas Trailhead, but it’s a worthwhile stretch for those who want to see more of the river’s beauty.
The East Fork of the Jemez is one of just four rivers in New Mexico to receive a National Wild and Scenic Rivers designation. The National Wild and Scenic River System was created by Congress in 1968, calling for certain rivers with outstanding natural, cultural and recreational values to be “preserved in free-flowing condition, and that they and their immediate environments shall be protected for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations.”
An 11-mile section of the East Fork of the Jemez has received the designation, from the Valles Caldera/Santa Fe National Forest boundary to its confluence with San Antonio Creek at Battleship Rock.
Other National Wild and Scenic Rivers in New Mexico include the Rio Grande in Rio Grande del Norte National Monument, the Pecos River from its headwaters to the townsite of Tererro, and the Rio Chama from just south of El Vado Dam to a point nearly 25 miles downstream.
Many spots along the East Fork of the Jemez, like the areas near the Las Conchas Trailhead, the East Fork Box, Jemez Falls and Battleship Rock lend themselves to lounging around with the family or a group of people for a relaxing day by the water. These areas can often be strewn with litter, so make sure to pack out whatever you take in.
If you’re feeling benevolent, bring a small sack with you and pick up trash to keep these amazing natural settings clean.
I still have several miles of the East Fork of the Jemez left to explore. I have no doubt that each new length I lay eyes on will blow me away.