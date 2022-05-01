Share with Wildlife is a New Mexico Department of Game and Fish program initiated in 1981 that depends on tax-deductible donations from the public. The Share with Wildlife program funds projects up to $50,000 that pertain to one of the following four categories: habitat enhancement; biological and ecological research studies; wildlife rehabilitation; and wildlife education.
Share with Wildlife’s mission is to help those species that do not receive funding from any other source. The program receives much of its funding through the sale of Share with Wildlife license plates. It is also supported through the state income tax check-off program and direct donations. The administration has been successful in securing matching federal funds to maximize the program’s support of New Mexico’s wildlife.
In the fiscal year 2022, Share with Wildlife’s total budget was $200,000; the addition of federal funds increased the budget to almost $250,000. Without the public’s support, the projects that Share with Wildlife funds annually would not be possible. All program donations go directly to projects to help species needing support and conservation action.
“This program owes a tremendous amount of gratitude to donors; these donations go directly to conservation projects to help species that typically don’t receive support from other sources,” said Dr. Ginny Seamster, former Share with Wildlife Coordinator and current Assistant Chief in the Department’s Ecological and Environmental Planning Division.
The Share with Wildlife program is a critical component to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s commitment to combat climate change. Policy and programs are important tools to steward the environment, but educating the next generation is equally important.
In spring 2022, Audubon Southwest is using Share with Wildlife funds to implement classroom visits, field trips and, as needed, virtual programs that address these questions and more with third and fourth grade students in Santa Fe Public Schools. You can learn more about Audubon Southwest’s work in partnership with Share with Wildlife in 2021 at wildlife.state.nm.us/delivering-wildlife-focused-education-virtually/.
If you have a project proposal or would like more information about submitting a proposal, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish’s Share with Wildlife program announced the release of the Call For Project Information (CFPI) for Fiscal Year 2023 projects on March 14th, 2022, wildlife.state.nm.us/conservation/share-with-wildlife/. All questions regarding the application process and final project proposals should be submitted to the Assistant Chief for Technical Guidance, Dr. Ginny Seamster (virginia.seamster@state.nm.us).
If you would like to support the Share with Wildlife Program, you can purchase one of the four designs of the Share with Wildlife license plate, donate part of your state tax refund, make any dollar amount donation greater than $2 online through the Department’s Online Licensing System or mail in a check. To learn more about the program or to make a donation, go to wildlife.state.nm.us/conservation/share-with-wildlife/.