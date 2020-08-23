As the wind over Abiquiú Lake stills, the water becomes smooth as glass — “a nightmare for sailors,” says Roy Addington, perched on a motionless sailboat in the middle of the reservoir.
Just half an hour earlier, strong winds had whipped across the beach, and he was sure it was going to be a thrilling day. But now, he waits patiently for a breeze to come.
Finally, ripples form on the lake’s surface, and a rush of wind fills the sails. Soon, a wake forms, and a smile spreads across Addington’s face. He grabs hold of the tiller, first pushing, then pulling, trying to find “the sweet spot,” where the boat glides effortlessly with the air.
In a desert state like New Mexico, that euphoric sailing experience can be a rarity. With fickle winds and regular summer thunderstorms, Addington says, sailing is a niche activity. And with unusually low water levels, this year has been a bit of a bust even for some of the area’s most avid sailors.
Still, Addington says, even in the worst conditions, there’s nothing better than spending a day on the water.
“It is an escape. It is a freeing experience,” he says. When everything goes right, “it definitely is a reboot, a rejuvenation for me to have a day like that.”
Bill Schleyer, who lives in Albuquerque, agreed: “Having worked at my dining room table for the last … six months, however long it’s been, just being outside on the lake is absolutely refreshing.”
Schleyer and Addington were first introduced to sailing when they were young. Schleyer says a family friend asked him to help out on his sailboat in Dallas when he was a teen, and he began racing his own boat by age 16. Addington’s father started taking him sailing in Oklahoma when he was a boy, and by the time he was 14, he had learned to sail on his own.
As they aged, both men found themselves taking a break from sailing; however, they didn’t stay away for long.
Schleyer returned to the hobby in the 1980s, after prioritizing soccer through college and serving in the Army. Nowadays, he sails about twice a year.
Addington returned to sailing just a few years ago, when his wife, Celene Bridgford Addington, asked him to take her sailing. Addington found his dream boat — a Nacra 5.2 — on Craigslist for about $800 and took Bridgford Addington to Elephant Butte the following May. Ever since, sailing has become a passion for the couple, who go about twice a month during the summer.
Both men have sailed on a wide variety of lakes and oceans. Addington, who lives in Santa Fe, has sailed in Oklahoma, California and took a short sailing trip with his wife to Baja, Mexico, last year for Thanksgiving. Schleyer has sailed in Texas, Oklahoma, on Lake Mead, in the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, the Atlantic and off the Jersey Shore.
New Mexico’s sailing is “frustrating,” says Schleyer, joking if the hobby were more of “a lifestyle, I’d live somewhere else, trust me.”
For one thing, it can be quite a long drive to access a body of water, and the state’s lakes are fairly small — both in width and depth, Schleyer says. Compared to other places he’s sailed, “Abiquiú doesn’t even rate as a pond.”
Elephant Butte is a much bigger option, at 57 square miles — the state’s largest manmade lake. But to get there is a three-hour drive from Santa Fe.
Many sailing activities and races, scheduled through the New Mexico Sailing Club, take place on Elephant Butte. But they have been canceled this year because of the pandemic.
It doesn’t help that water levels are particularly low this year, making for a “more rugged sailing experience,” Schleyer says. Islands once submerged at Abiquiú are now exposed, causing the keel to sometimes scrape across the ground.
And the weather seldom cooperates. As with most lakes located in the mountains, winds are sporadic, and during monsoon season, afternoon storms can be relentless, Addington says. At the sight of lightning, “you’ve got to get off the water quick,” he says.
“It can go from calm to scary in 2.2 seconds,” agreed Lonnie Lane, an Albuquerque-based sailor and member of the race committee for the New Mexico Sailing Club. “It gets dangerous real quick.”
Prepping a boat’s mast and sails can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, Schleyer says.
“If you spend all that time setting up, you really want the wind to be good. … To set [the sailboat] up and then have no wind and get a storm come through — it’s frustrating,” he says.
As strange as it might sound, the unpredictable nature of the sport remains part of its appeal, Addington says.
“It’s always an adventure,” he says, adding there are “lots of spectacular failures. … You have to be a little messed up to sail in New Mexico.”
But on a good day, it’s the best feeling in the world.
The wind zips at some 15 miles an hour, the front of the boat lifts from the surface, water sprays across the sails and the air hums into the rudders “like whales singing,” Addington says.
“You’re like a kite on water,” he says. “It’s exhilarating. … There’s nothing else like it.”
