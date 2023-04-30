The dramatic basalt cliffs of Diablo Canyon have for centuries offered an astonishing natural setting that inspires stories.
From the petroglyphs carved by early Native inhabitants to the many Western films that have leveraged the canyon’s brilliant backdrop to elevate the action, humans have long been drawn to this place to lay down a record of life both real and imagined.
Field geologist and volcanologist Kirt Kempter has his own tale to tell — the fiery origin story of how the iconic landscape 15 miles northwest of Santa Fe was formed.
Kempter, 63, moved to Santa Fe in 2000 but had only walked through Diablo Canyon once before he began what became a much deeper dive in the fall of 2020. Hikes above and around the canyon revealed threads of an exciting narrative he was able to read in the rocks about how this extraordinary place came to be.
“I took a couple dozen trips out here, and the first dozen I had no intent on mapping it,” Kempter said. “But then I thought, ‘This is too cool; someone has to tell this story.’ ”
Kempter recently completed a scientific paper he says is the first to offer a detailed account of the geologic history of the canyon and the volcano that played a starring role in its formation. The story highlights the upheaval approximately 2.5 million years ago when a volcanic eruption created a lava lake that solidified and was eroded over time by the present-day Cañada Ancha to carve out Diablo Canyon.
The canyon is situated near the northern end of the Cerros del Rio volcanic field, which stretches from the area around San Ildefonso Pueblo south to the La Bajada escarpment. The field includes about 50 to 60 identified volcanic vents that experienced dozens of eruptions about 2.4 to 2.7 million years ago.
Some geologists have mapped Diablo Canyon within the broader context of the volcanic field, Kempter said, but there had never been a detailed map of the deposits at the canyon or an interpretation of the eruptive sequence resulting in the lava lake.
“It’s so close to Santa Fe; I don’t know why it wasn’t done,” Kempter said.
During a hike to the top of the butte on the north side of Diablo Canyon in November of 2020, an abundance of cinder/scoria rocks lining the trail grabbed Kempter’s attention.
These low-density, dark-colored rocks covered with tiny bubble-shaped cavities were expelled from the earth as molten blobs and solidified in the air, building up a cinder cone around the vent. When Kempter first saw these cinder/scoria rocks and larger solidified volcanic bombs on the butte’s eastern flank, he knew he was on a volcano.
From there, he said he had to satisfy his curiosity by figuring out the full story of Diablo Canyon and what he’s calling Diablo volcano. With plenty of free time due to the coronavirus pandemic, he kept returning for hikes with his dogs, Blanca and Chase, until he was able to piece together the sequence of events through his read of the earth.
After getting a lay of the land, he said it took just a few days walking around with a GPS device to create a geologic map of the area.
Kempter deduced that an influx of magma from the mantle started to rise about 2.5 million years ago and ran into a saturated groundwater table associated with the ancestral Rio Grande. The volatility caused by the interaction between the magma and water table resulted in explosive eruptions that started to form a maar crater as the central part was continually getting blown apart.
When the water was exhausted, Kempter said the maar crater started to fill with cinder/scoria and formed a scoria cone within the crater. A moat of lava eventually formed within the crater around the cone during continued eruptions, and one last lava flow pushed beyond the bounds of the crater to the south of the maar and created a lava lake at the end of the volcanic activity.
Kempter said Diablo volcano’s eruptions from start to finish likely lasted a couple months to a year. It may have taken a couple hundred years, he estimated, for the deep lava lake to solidify.
As the lava lake hardened, it acted like what is typically seen in a drying mud puddle or riverbed, with a polygonal pattern of cracks occurring on the surface. The cracks solidified from the base and the top into the center, creating the striking columnar basalt pillars we see today and are popular with rock climbers.
During the ice age, Kempter said, what is now normally the dry arroyo of Cañada Ancha was likely a perennial stream. And its natural path was over the hardest rock around.
“It just happened to be carving down about 400 feet of solid basalt, but it said, ‘What the hell, I’m going to do it,’ ” Kempter said of the stream. “So all that canyon has been carved through the core of that lava lake.”
Kempter found that on top of the lava lake on the south side of the canyon there is a small remnant deposit of river gravel the exact same type of gravel hundreds of feet below at the canyon bottom, demonstrating evidence of the erosion of the lava lake by the stream.
Fraser Goff, a retired Los Alamos National Laboratory geologist, helped Kempter in putting the pieces of the story together by analyzing thin sections of 10 basalt samples from around the volcano and canyon. He found that all but one sample, which came from a lava cap on the mesa to the south and west of the vent, shared the same geochemical signature.
“What the petrography and geochemistry did was confirm that all of the magma that came up through the Diablo volcano was essentially one batch of magma,” Kempter said.
The scientific paper Kempter wrote on Diablo volcano and Diablo Canyon was his first since 2008. He said he’s looking to find the appropriate journal to submit it to for publication.
Mostly retired, Kempter still loves sharing his knowledge with others and helping them see familiar landscapes in a new light.
He has led educational tours around the world for Smithsonian Journeys and National Geographic Expeditions. These days, he offers online lectures and guides field tours in some of Northern New Mexico’s most fascinating geologic pockets.
On a recent sunny April day, Kempter led a Southwest Seminars tour group 450 feet up to the top of the butte on the north side of Diablo Canyon. Here, he could provide an overview of the Cerros del Rio volcanic field from spectacular elevated viewpoints and explain how certain rocks and formations demonstrate Diablo volcano’s explosive past.
Kempter guided the group to the butte’s edge to look down into the canyon and envision what the lava lake would have looked like. At his feet was a portion of ropy, solidified lava flow called pahoehoe. He explained that when you see pahoehoe, you’re within the upper couple of inches of a past fluid lava flow because the ropey texture is strictly a surface phenomenon.
Kempter said half his career has consisted of teaching and he gets a lot of satisfaction from telling the story that he or other geologists have been able to interpret over time. But he said it took him a while to get used to speaking to a general audience and stripping away some of the technical geologist lingo.
For their part, Kempter said people tend to be able to digest a fair amount of what he throws at them.
“I have found, especially with adults, they’re all interested; that’s why they’re out there,” Kempter said. “These people want to learn and you can still convey the real big picture story of the landscape and these geologic processes like plate tectonics, how they play a role in the formation of the landscape that we see today. You don’t have to have a degree in geology to get that story.”
The simplest language can sometimes be the most apt when imparted by either a layman or an expert.
Speaking shortly after the tour group’s lunch break on a rocky outcropping hundreds of feet high, Kempter stressed a key point of his geological interpretation of the volcano and canyon to the hikers.
“The lava lake is such an interesting part of the story,” he said. “It’s just cool.”