The dramatic basalt cliffs of Diablo Canyon have for centuries offered an astonishing natural setting that inspires stories.

From the petroglyphs carved by early Native inhabitants to the many Western films that have leveraged the canyon’s brilliant backdrop to elevate the action, humans have long been drawn to this place to lay down a record of life both real and imagined.

Field geologist and volcanologist Kirt Kempter has his own tale to tell — the fiery origin story of how the iconic landscape 15 miles northwest of Santa Fe was formed.

Matt Dahlseid is a digital enterprise producer and outdoors writer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Recommended for you