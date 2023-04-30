More information

Through Smithsonian Associates, Santa Fe-based geologist Kirt Kempter is presenting a 12-part online series exploring the geology of national parks in the Western U.S., giving one lecture each month.

At 5 p.m. today, Kempter will be giving a one and a half-hour Zoom presentation on the geology of Valles Caldera National Preserve. It will be the only New Mexico park in the series. The cost to view the presentation is $25 for Smithsonian Associates members and $30 for non-members. Register at tinyurl.com/caldera-talk.

Kempter also has a email list to notify people of his upcoming talks and field excursions. To join his GeoList, email kempter@cybermesa.com.

Southwest Seminars offers lectures and tours throughout the year from a host of experts. For more information, visit southwestseminars.org.