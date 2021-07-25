If you’re looking for an excellent place to catch lots of fish and don’t want the hassle of running into a lot of people, then the San Pedro Parks Wilderness is the spot for you.
Located just east of Cuba, N.M., in the Jemez Mountains, this pristine wilderness offers fishing for just about anyone willing to work a little bit. All you need is some fishing tackle, a fishing license and a habitat stamp.
The Rio de las Vacas and the Rito de las Perchas have lots of fish, and both of these streams hold native cutthroat trout and brown trout. Because these waters have no special restrictions on what tackle you use, you can take a spinning rod or use a fly rod. Anglers, however, must still follow the bag and possession limits for the state.
The best way to access these two streams is from the southeast side of the wilderness from the Palomas Trailhead. The roads are well maintained, and they can be accessed with a two-wheel drive vehicle. However, one must watch the weather and plan accordingly. Summer rainfall can quickly alter driving conditions in these high mountain areas.
The parking lot at the Palomas Trailhead is big enough to accommodate a truck and horse trailer if you prefer to ride in by horseback. There is no daytime fee for parking, and no camping is allowed in the parking area. If you want to camp, there are many places in the forest close to the trailhead.
Fishing these streams during the right time of the year is the most critical. Fish can be caught year-round, but snowfall amounts in the winter and snow runoff in the spring can cause some undesirable fishing conditions.
The best time to fish these streams is mid to late summer. When the spring runoff is slowest, the water is clear and the streams haven’t receded because of the heat.
The streams are still fishable during the hot summer months, but anglers will have to work a little harder to find standing pools large enough to fish.
There are many benefits to fishing wilderness areas besides not running into people and catching lots of fish. There is abundant wildlife in the San Pedro Parks, and there’s always a chance of running into some.
Among the most popular animals are bears, elk and deer. If you decide to pack up and do a little fishing, head out to the San Pedro Parks Wilderness. Be sure to bring a camera because you never know what you might come across.
