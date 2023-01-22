SOCORRO COUNTY
Loud neighs reverberated off the towering rock walls while I gazed from a perch 200 feet above a horse and rider that were sauntering along the sandy arroyo that runs through San Lorenzo Canyon.
For a moment, I was a bit jealous as I pondered the prospect of a horseback ride in this dramatic landscape — a setting straight out of an old Western. But then I thought back on the previous six sublime hours I’d spent hiking and scrambling around the sandstone sanctuary on a warm winter day and my feelings of envy quickly faded.
Whether on two wheels, two legs, four wheels or four hooves, any mode of traversing this beautiful backdrop northwest of Socorro can lead to a breathtaking experience.
While it’s not very long, with a drivable section that’s about 1½ miles from its mouth to the turnaround point, San Lorenzo Canyon is a place you’ll want to take your time taking in.
Sure, a person could drive in, snap a few great photos and leave after an hour, but the canyon rewards those who push deeper.
Slot canyons that snake off from the main canyon lead to more hoodoos, rock towers, caves and other fascinating geological features. And hiking to the tops of ridges provides spectacular vistas of the winding canyon system with distant mountains in the background.
Jeannine Hunter encountered San Lorenzo Canyon for the first time about 13 years ago during her first week working at Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge, which has its southern boundary partially defined by the canyon.
“I felt like I was picked up and dropped in Utah,” said Hunter, visitor services manager at the refuge. “It’s one of those corners of New Mexico that has such geologic diversity that it’s mind-blowing.”
The primitive recreation area of San Lorenzo Canyon is jointly managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Land Management. Part of San Lorenzo Canyon, just beyond the point where rocks prevent vehicles from driving further through the canyon, is held by the state Land Office and requires an outdoor recreation permit to access (visit openforadventure.nmstatelands.org to apply).
The canyon offers many different recreational opportunities, including camping, hiking, horseback riding, bike riding, photography and wildlife viewing.
Some animal species that can be found in and around the canyon include bobcat, deer, bighorn sheep, lizards, Gambel’s quail, hawks and roadrunners, Hunter said.
While sightings of some of these species may be infrequent, the sandstone cliffs and rock formations are the ever-present stars.
Richard Chamberlin, a senior field geologist with the state Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources, wrote in a guide on the geology of the canyon the New Mexico section of the Rio Grande and its tributaries such as San Lorenzo Canyon have over the last 800,000 years been carving through older river deposits and older rock layers.
Chamberlin wrote the 200-foot cliffs in the middle of San Lorenzo Canyon were cut by stream erosion in the past 200,000 years.
There are also pyroclastic flow deposits and volcanic strata 27 to 32 million years old that can be found in and around the canyon area, Chamberlin wrote.
A recently completed trail helps give visitors a lay of the land and different perspectives of the canyon’s unique geology.
Just before the point where vehicles need to turn around in the canyon is a trailhead that leads hikers, bikers and horseback riders up the south ridge of the canyon and to a couple of incredible overlooks. The trail later descends and puts users back near the mouth of the canyon where they can take their time passing back through the canyon most drove into to get to the trailhead.
“It’s a whole different experience walking through it as opposed to driving through it,” said Mike Comiskey, outdoor recreation planner at the BLM’s Socorro Field Office.
Comiskey said the 2½-mile loop hike was completed last year with the help of the New Mexico Volunteers for the Outdoors and other local volunteer groups.
Camping is popular in the canyon but there are no restroom facilities, no drinking water and no trash cans. Visitors are asked to bring in everything they need and pack out all waste.
Two-wheel drive cars can make it through the canyon when conditions are favorable, but prolonged periods of dry weather can loosen the packed sand in the arroyo that leads to and through the canyon, resulting in the possibility of some lower-clearance vehicles getting stuck, Hunter said. Officials recommend a four-wheel drive, high-clearance vehicle to access the canyon.
Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has an exhibit that explains the geology of San Lorenzo Canyon in its visitor center. Hunter said the refuge plans to offer programs including geologist-guided tours of the canyon through the year.
Not far from Interstate 25 but tucked away from the bustle of traffic, San Lorenzo Canyon feels like a world unto itself that inspires awe in those who enter.
Solitude can be found within its folds, though the canyon is not a hidden secret. Comiskey said the recreation area receives fairly steady visitation no matter the season.
A trip to the canyon can be whatever you’d like to make of it, from a drive in and out to a full day of exploring. However it’s taken in, San Lorenzo Canyon leaves its mark.
“That’s one of the things that I love about the canyon is when it’s a clear day and you have the beautiful New Mexico sky, it just screams beauty with the blue sky and the red rocks,” Hunter said.
“When you think of the New Mexico True commercials, in my mind, I have a picture of San Lorenzo Canyon because it’s one of those rare gems.”
If You Go Getting there To reach San Lorenzo Canyon head south on Interstate 25, take exit 163 (San Acacia), turn left at the stop sign and drive through the one-lane tunnel below the interstate, then turn right on the east frontage road and drive south approximately 2.3 miles. There will be another one-lane tunnel that goes back under the interstate to its west side. Once through the tunnel, veer right onto the unpaved road and drive two miles to the San Lorenzo Canyon sign. Turn right and drive 2.5 miles up the wash to reach the mouth of the canyon. Officials recommend a high clearance, four-wheel drive to drive the wash that leads to and through the canyon, particularly during prolonged periods of dry weather when the sand becomes less compact. Things to note • Navigation systems may be unreliable when trying to find the canyon. • There are no restrooms or drinking water. Bring everything you will need. • Pack out everything you take in. • Use caution when heavy rains are near, as there can be flash flooding. • Be mindful of and respect signs that indicate boundary lines and warn of restricted access. • For information, call the BLM’s Socorro Field Office at 575-835-0412 or Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge at 505-864-4021. {related_content_uuid}7af2720e-eb44-4676-aaa9-466b95306496{/related_content_uuid}