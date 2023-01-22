If You Go

Getting there

To reach San Lorenzo Canyon head south on Interstate 25, take exit 163 (San Acacia), turn left at the stop sign and drive through the one-lane tunnel below the interstate, then turn right on the east frontage road and drive south approximately 2.3 miles.

There will be another one-lane tunnel that goes back under the interstate to its west side. Once through the tunnel, veer right onto the unpaved road and drive two miles to the San Lorenzo Canyon sign. Turn right and drive 2.5 miles up the wash to reach the mouth of the canyon. Officials recommend a high clearance, four-wheel drive to drive the wash that leads to and through the canyon, particularly during prolonged periods of dry weather when the sand becomes less compact.

Things to note

• Navigation systems may be unreliable when trying to find the canyon.

• There are no restrooms or drinking water. Bring everything you will need.

• Pack out everything you take in.

• Use caution when heavy rains are near, as there can be flash flooding.

• Be mindful of and respect signs that indicate boundary lines and warn of restricted access.

• For information, call the BLM’s Socorro Field Office at 575-835-0412 or Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge at 505-864-4021.