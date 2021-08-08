Operation Game Thief is a New Mexico Department of Game and Fish program that offers rewards to citizens who turn in poachers.
The program began in New Mexico in 1977. It was modeled after the first Crime Stoppers program, which the Albuquerque Police Department created. Today, Operation Game Thief, or a similar program, has been adopted by nearly every state in the U.S.
During the 1970s, most state game and fish departments worked under the misconception that poachers were not criminals. A majority of the public still excused game violators by continuing to believe that they only poached to feed their family or that the level of the illegally killed game was insignificant. In 1975, the department initiated a study to determine how significant poaching was in New Mexico.
The study found that around 34,000 deer were poached every year in New Mexico. Similar studies in other states produced comparable results and indicated there were as many deer being killed illegally as legally. Poachers avoided apprehension because the officers’ districts were too big and the department wasn’t getting help from the public.
The Operation Game Thief hotline takes information 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential, and the tipster has the option to remain anonymous. If you are unsure whether you witnessed a violation, the best thing to do is report it and let us decide.
How does the system work?
Anyone with information relating to a wildlife violation can call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-432-GAME (4263) or submit a report online at www.wildlife.state.nm.us.
The hotline will collect details regarding the incident, and the caller is assigned a code number. The information is relayed to an officer who immediately initiates an investigation.
If a poacher is arrested or issued a citation based on the information provided by the caller, a reward is authorized.
The payment is arranged to protect the anonymity of the caller. Rewards can be paid in cash, check or money order.
On average, the program receives 200 calls per year, with the average payout being $485 per reward, although not every caller wants to receive a reward for calling in.
Remember, poachers are stealing your wildlife.
